'Ramaphosa has to rescue the image that he is actually in charge of the ANC'





Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni has weighed in on the ANC national executive committee's recent meeting in which the party came out with a new resolve to draw the line in the sand over corruption.

Asked for his thoughts on Monday's briefing with President Cyril Ramaphosa, Mnguni said it is unfortunate that some of the people who surrounded the president were part and parcel in establishing 'The Decade of the Cadre' in Mangaung in 2012.

Nobody asked them, almost two years now left to complete the decade of the cadre, as to how far they have come and why the scourge of corruption seems to have exacerbated in that period of the decade of the cadre and that is because the decade of the cadre was nothing but just a pronouncement with no substance and political will behind it. Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst

Speaking on the president's decision to lead the briefing in his capacity as the ANC leader, Mnguni says it is important for the president to come out strongly.

I think as we are moving towards local elections and all of that, the ANC brand is going to be much more important than his brand at the Union Buildings so he also has to set pace on the narrative that he is actually in charge of the ANC because if the narrative quickly loses him that he is in charge, as the ANC campaigns it will be much more difficult for him to appeal to society, so he has to rescue that image of the ANC. Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst

In so far as the country is concerned, I am concerned by a lot of things, as to how uneasy he comes to the accountability table, I mean he has even cancelled the Q&A sessions that we used to see after the State of the Nation Address with various media houses. Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst

