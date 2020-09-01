'The e-toll issue was grossly flawed and was never going to work,' says Outa CEO





Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) CEO Wayne Duvenage says less than one in five people pay their e-tolls and maintains that the scheme is irrational.

Duvenage was speaking to Azania Mosaka after some listeners shared how they are sitting with e-toll bills worth hundreds of thousands.

Sanral said in court they would get over 90 percent, these schemes start failing when 20 percent don't pay. If you cannot manage and administer your policies in this country, you are going to have this problem where people get fed up with the fact that others aren't paying. The scheme is irrational, the scheme is, we maintain, introduced unlawfully. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa

When 80 percent are paying and they get a little bit angry with the fact that 20 percent are getting away with it and nothing happens to them, that's what happened to Deon, he says: 'Well, if I am paying and a lot of my friends and colleagues are not paying, why should I be the fool?' Government has never demonstrated their ability to manage that. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa

He says if you do not pay, you will not be blacklisted.

A statement has been made by them in March last year that any outstanding e-toll bills will not be on the credit bureau's blacklisting because Sanral took themselves out of the (National) Credit Act when they brought this matter into being. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa

The second thing is that Sanral has abandoned the whole summonsing process. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa

There is so much going against tolls - and the urban tolls I am talking about - and for that reason, 80 percent of the public are not paying. The 20 percent that continue to pay are not making any difference, all they are doing is paying for the administration process. The quicker they pull the plug, the quicker the scheme can be put to end. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa

This is not about being anti-paying, I pay my taxes, I pay where processes are valid and reliable and government can administer their systems. In the e-toll matter it was grossly flawed, it was never going to work. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa

