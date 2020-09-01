'The e-toll issue was grossly flawed and was never going to work,' says Outa CEO
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) CEO Wayne Duvenage says less than one in five people pay their e-tolls and maintains that the scheme is irrational.
Duvenage was speaking to Azania Mosaka after some listeners shared how they are sitting with e-toll bills worth hundreds of thousands.
Sanral said in court they would get over 90 percent, these schemes start failing when 20 percent don't pay. If you cannot manage and administer your policies in this country, you are going to have this problem where people get fed up with the fact that others aren't paying. The scheme is irrational, the scheme is, we maintain, introduced unlawfully.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa
When 80 percent are paying and they get a little bit angry with the fact that 20 percent are getting away with it and nothing happens to them, that's what happened to Deon, he says: 'Well, if I am paying and a lot of my friends and colleagues are not paying, why should I be the fool?' Government has never demonstrated their ability to manage that.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa
He says if you do not pay, you will not be blacklisted.
A statement has been made by them in March last year that any outstanding e-toll bills will not be on the credit bureau's blacklisting because Sanral took themselves out of the (National) Credit Act when they brought this matter into being.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa
The second thing is that Sanral has abandoned the whole summonsing process.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa
There is so much going against tolls - and the urban tolls I am talking about - and for that reason, 80 percent of the public are not paying. The 20 percent that continue to pay are not making any difference, all they are doing is paying for the administration process. The quicker they pull the plug, the quicker the scheme can be put to end.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa
This is not about being anti-paying, I pay my taxes, I pay where processes are valid and reliable and government can administer their systems. In the e-toll matter it was grossly flawed, it was never going to work.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Local
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted
fly The Money Show interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch.Read More
Eskom to move to Stage 3 load shedding on Friday morning
The power utility says this is because of reduced demand and a much improved weather.Read More
Zero Dropout campaign aims to nurture relationships with learners every day
Programme director Merle Mansfield welcomes Department of Basic Education projections and numbers about dropouts.Read More
Nehawu members gather at Union Buildings for national day of action
Members are planning to hand over a memorandum to the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
'There is no faith in government hence entrepreneurs subscribe to corruption'
Callers debate the auditor-general's findings that illegal payments were made during the distribution of the TERs fund.Read More
Stage 4 loadshedding today and power cuts to last for rest of week, says Eskom
The power utility says load shedding will begin at 8 am and is expected to last until 10 pm.Read More
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 553,456 as COVID-19 cases breach 630,000
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 630,595. There were 2,336 new infections. Gauteng has 211,157 cases to date.Read More
Stressed out? Playing for time when you have a home loan but no income
Warren Ingram explores the options, focusing on case study of guest house owner whose investments equal outstanding bond amount.Read More
Vumacam explains move behind rollout of CCTV cameras in Johannesburg suburbs
CEO Ricky Crook says they want to give situation awareness to the security companies so they could be at the right point and time.Read More
'UIF officials' suspension quite a development because we are not used to this'
EWN reporter Gaye Davis says Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has placed commissioner Teboho Maruping on precautionary suspension.Read More