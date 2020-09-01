Chief Justice Mogoeng raises concerns about loopholes in birth registration
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has raised some concerns that if Section 10 of the Births and Deaths Registration Act is scrapped - strict measures need to be in place to prevent it from being abused by criminals for child trafficking, says Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.
On Tuesday, the Constitutional Court heard from the Centre for Child Law which argues a father should have the right to register the birth of his child.
Currently, Section 10 of the Births and Deaths Registration Act bars an unmarried man from securing a birth certificate for his child without the consent of the mother.
Lindeque has more on the story.
He was saying that there needs to be proper structures and systems in place if we want this to work because at this stage there are too many loopholes and it needs to be a solid system.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN
The Centre for Child Law said we can't exclude the majority of children not to be documented just for some criminals that can probably abuse it, we need to work on that.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN
The Home Affairs Department has argued and they have said that they are not opposing this at all and they know that all their systems must be in place, it is up to the officials to do the investigations to make sure that these criminals can't creep in. What they are suggesting and have proposed to the court is that this must know be placed before Parliament to come up with some ideas as to how they can effectively monitor it.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN
Judgment has been reserved in the matter.
