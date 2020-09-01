Ka-ching! Recycler 'Packa-Ching' pays under-serviced communities to clean up
Its unhealthy and unpleasant to live in an area where waste piles up in the streets.
That's the fate of many under-serviced, low-income communities in South Africa.
For the last few years Packa-Ching's been providing a financial incentive for these communities to clean up themselves.
It's a mobile 'separation at source' recyling service that started out with a pilot project launched in 2017.
So far, Packa-Ching has collected more than 1,400 tons of packaging material in the four provinces where its operational.
Bruce Whitfield finds out more from Mandy Naudé, CEO of The Polyolefin Responsibility Organisation (Polyco).
We wanted to do something in communities where there isn't the ability to be able to recycle their packaging, whether it's plastic, cans, paper or glass.Mandy Naudé, CEO - Polyolefin Responsibility Organisation
It goes into an area, it stops in the community, it weighs their separated packaging and pays them for that material, and then takes it out of their community.Mandy Naudé, CEO - Polyolefin Responsibility Organisation
That doesn't go to landfill anymore - it now goes back to get a whole new life, to be recycled again into a new product.Mandy Naudé, CEO - Polyolefin Responsibility Organisation
The money earned is paid into a cashless e-wallet system.
There are probably approximately 12 communities that are serviced... They've probably earned over R1.1 million just for bringing their recyclable packaging to Paka-Ching and being paid for doing the right thing.Mandy Naudé, CEO - Polyolefin Responsibility Organisation
Packa-Ching has two key anchor sponsors - Shoprite since 2018 and Sasol since March 2020.
Sasol are paying our administrative costs... to be able to roll this project out nationally to reach 25 units over the next five years.Mandy Naudé, CEO - Polyolefin Responsibility Organisation Responsibility Organisation
Shoprite's support was for the actual enterprises that become our business partners. They provide them with support for their operating costs to enable them to be sustainable while they grow their volumes that they collect from these communities over the five-year period of their support.Mandy Naudé, CEO - Polyolefin Responsibility Organisation Responsibility Organisation
To find out more about the project visit the website pakaching.co.za.
Listen to the interview on The Money Show:
More from Business
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted
fly The Money Show interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch.Read More
Tough times come and go says Truworths CEO after 28% lockdown profit drop
'Look for the opportunities'. The Money Show interviews veteran Truworths CEO Michael Mark.Read More
Promises Promises: What is going on with the Steinhoff case?
John Perlman speaks to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi for more on this.Read More
Santam suspends dividends as court case on Covid-claims plays out
Santam's the latest company to withhold half-year dividends amid uncertainty. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts.Read More
How the Dow Jones Industrial Index tracks the state of the US stock market
Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the indexRead More
Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide
Minister Nxesi has suspended UIF management because of the damning AG report, but B4SA wants another branch of govt to step in.Read More
Stressed out? Playing for time when you have a home loan but no income
Warren Ingram explores the options, focusing on case study of guest house owner whose investments equal outstanding bond amount.Read More
AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement
What happens now? Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on The Money Show.Read More
'Small businesses need grants, not loans. They don't need more debt'
Small Business Institute CEO John Dludlu says compliance can be sorted at a later stage but now let's save livelihoods.Read More
Absa commits to growing African trade with award-winning online platform
Absa commits to growing African trade with its award-winning online platform, writes Patricia Holburn.Read More
More from Local
Eskom to move to Stage 3 load shedding on Friday morning
The power utility says this is because of reduced demand and a much improved weather.Read More
Zero Dropout campaign aims to nurture relationships with learners every day
Programme director Merle Mansfield welcomes Department of Basic Education projections and numbers about dropouts.Read More
Nehawu members gather at Union Buildings for national day of action
Members are planning to hand over a memorandum to the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
'There is no faith in government hence entrepreneurs subscribe to corruption'
Callers debate the auditor-general's findings that illegal payments were made during the distribution of the TERs fund.Read More
Stage 4 loadshedding today and power cuts to last for rest of week, says Eskom
The power utility says load shedding will begin at 8 am and is expected to last until 10 pm.Read More
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 553,456 as COVID-19 cases breach 630,000
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 630,595. There were 2,336 new infections. Gauteng has 211,157 cases to date.Read More
Vumacam explains move behind rollout of CCTV cameras in Johannesburg suburbs
CEO Ricky Crook says they want to give situation awareness to the security companies so they could be at the right point and time.Read More
'UIF officials' suspension quite a development because we are not used to this'
EWN reporter Gaye Davis says Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has placed commissioner Teboho Maruping on precautionary suspension.Read More