SA pupil Rohan Naidoo comes out tops at world debating tournament
Bishops Diocesan College pupil Rohan Naidoo has come out on top at the World Individual Debating and Public Speaking Championships 2020 after taking part in all four categories of the competition - prepared speech, impromptu speaking, interpretive reading and parliamentary debating.
The annual international English language debating and public speaking tournament is for individual high school-level students representing different countries across the globe.
Naidoo joined John Perlman on the Afternoon Drive to share the inspiration behind his love for debating and more.
My older brother did debating and public speaking. He also went to the same competition and he ended up coming second about six years ago and then of course that made me quite interested in it.Rohan Naidoo, South African world debating and public speaking champion
I started in grade 8 and I have been doing it ever since.Rohan Naidoo, South African world debating and public speaking champion
Click on the link below to hear more....
