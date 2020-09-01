uMthwalume women form organisation and 'do not want politicians to interfere'





KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Tuesday visited the community of uMthwalume where six bodies of women who were raped prior to being killed were discovered in the local sugarcane farm since April.

Leader of the uMthwalume Women Organisation Hlengiwe Gambushe expressed anger and disappointment when she spoke on the Afternoon drive to which said the police don’t care about the women in the community and that the government officials including the premier of KwaZulu-Natal keep making empty promises.

We formed this organisation after they found Neliswe Dube’s body because we as women were scared and angry. Hlengiwe Gambushe, Leader - uMthwalume Women Organisation

The police did not do anything about this. Every time we go and report a case, they laugh at us and say go and look for the victim at their boyfriend's house. Hlengiwe Gambushe, Leader - uMthwalume Women Organisation

Gambushe says recently they organised a march to submit a memorandum in an effort to alert the government on their distress but were unfortunately arrested for breaking COVID-19 regulations.

In this organisation we do not want politicians to interfere in it. Hlengiwe Gambushe, Leader - uMthwalume Women Organisation

Zikalala also held a wreath-laying ceremony in honour of the women.

