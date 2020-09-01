Running club to introduce security on routes as attacks and muggings increase
The Run Zone athletics club says it will be introducing running as a group activity and will make security available on a series of routes as a means of curbing attacks on road runners.
Chairman of the Run Zone Athletics Club Graham Block says muggings and attacks have increased and that the issue needs to be addressed.
Block was speaking to John Perlman on the Afternoon Drive.
It has really become an important issue, it's a situation that needs to be addressed. Runners have become so fearful about running with expensive watches, phones and so forth. This is something that has been on the increase since lockdown when we were first released to come out onto the roads and run.Graham Block, Chairman - Run Zone Athletics Club
The thing that we as a club are introducing is running in groups. We are taking it a step further whereby we are actually organising routes where they can go run on, we are making security available on these routes. It's things that we need to put in place because of the fact that it's becoming so bad.Graham Block, Chairman - Run Zone Athletics Club
