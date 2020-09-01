Third suspect arrested in connection with Nathaniel Julies murder, says Ipid
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has this afternoon arrested the third suspect linked into the Nathaniel Julies murder on charges of defeating the ends of justice and being in possession of prohibited ammunition.
The detective is also from Eldorado Park South African Police Services. He is set to appear before the Protea Magistrates Court on Thursday the 3 September 2020.
John Perlman speaks to Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola for more on this
Ipid has arrested a third suspect into the killing of Nathaniel Julies. He is going to be charged for defeating the ends of justice and being in possession of prohibited ammunition.Ndileka Cola, Spokesperson - Ipid
In simple terms, possession of prohibited ammunition means somebody is in possession of something they are not authorised to be in possession of.Ndileka Cola, Spokesperson - Ipid
As to whether this refers to the type of bullets used and not being legal for use by the police officers, Cola said:
At this point in time, just to protect the integrity of this case and not jeopardise our evidence, we wouldn't like to go into details in terms of what we mean by that but it is something along those lines.Ndileka Cola, Spokesperson - Ipid
The law-enforcement officer has a responsibility to ensure that whenever there's i an opportunity to prevent any sort of death they have to do their utmost best to prevent the life of civilians, and anyone for that matter. If an officer, in terms of their expected conduct, watch a person and there is no demonstration of what they have done to prevent the incident, then they are liable too. They can be charged for not doing the correct thing that promotes the law.Ndileka Cola, Spokesperson - Ipid
Listen below for the full interview...
