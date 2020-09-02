Thoko Didiza on easing of lockdown and farm attacks





Following the easing of lockdown in August, the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development says it is confident that the country’s agriculture sector would improve.

In April the department allocated R1.2 billion to small scale farmers to increase food production amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department also has to grapple with the issue of farm attacks which were debated in Parliament on Tuesday.

Africa Melane on #702Breakfast chats to Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza to reflect on farm attacks and how her department is responding to the pandemic.

The 1.2 billion brought some relief to small scale farmers particularly because our threshold was very low, we targeted people whose income from agriculture was from R20,000 to R1 million. Thoko Didiza, Minister - Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

She says because of the funding criteria, the department only managed to support about 15,000 small holder farmers and R100 million was channeled through the Land Bank to support commercial farmers as all farmers were affected by the pandemic.

Even though the pandemic is a health related but its impact has been felt economically and socially. Thoko Didiza, Minister - Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

Members of Parliament on Tuesday held a debate on the recent farm murders following a request by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Government is concerned and has always been concerned about rural safety which includes farmers and farm workers. And once you have an insecure environment, it affects the confidence of those who want to participate in the sector. Thoko Didiza, Minister - Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

