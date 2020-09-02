[WATCH] Leopard takes leisurely walk past breakfast area at Safari lodge
RELATED: Waste reclaimers crashing into each other in traffic goes viral
Leopard takes leisurely walk past breakfast area at Safari lodge
A leopard was spotted taking a leisurely walk past a breakfast area at a Safari lodge and social media is loving it.
Watch the video below:
Meanwhile, at Singita Ebony Lodge, Sabi Sands ... pic.twitter.com/DXUN2oVlh0— Clinton van der Berg (@ClintonV) September 2, 2020
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela...
