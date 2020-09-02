Listeners debate whether teachers with comorbidities should retire earlier





The Department of Basic Education has raised issues on the challenges of not being able to afford to employ teachers who were able to substitute or replace those who have been granted permission to stay at home with full pay because they are at risk of contracting COVID-19.

It is reported that more than 20,000 teachers are currently sitting at home, with some working and receiving full pay while the education department has come to terms with not having enough funds to pay them and the replacement teachers at the same time.

Listeners expressed their thoughts on the matter, with some suggesting that those teachers who were told to stay at home should maybe take early retirement.

The government should make a policy that people with comorbidities, if a pandemic happens to come again, should go on pension because there are going to stay at home until when? Teenage, caller

I am just afraid a lot of teachers are there for the money, they don’t really want to teach; whether matrics fail or not they do not really care because they are getting their money, there are getting their salary. That’s my take on this. Mark, Caller

Many argued that certain unions such as the taxi associations got the assistance they wanted from the government while teachers get the backhand, with many finding it unfair that people are suggesting that teachers should take early retirement.

Teachers are at home while older nurses still have to go to work. This goes to show you that the government is scared of some unions. I mean it is very clear when the taxi associations threatened to strike if they did not operate at full capacity and the government obeyed the taxi associations' demands. Nuku, Caller

I feel it is grossly unfair for people to say people who are not over 60 why don’t they resign at 55 and so on, while we have people in Parliament who are sitting there at 68, 60 and so on. That is not fair, people don’t have money. Poppy, Caller

