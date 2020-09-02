Government issues warning to restaurants accused of flouting COVID-19 laws
Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has issued a stern warning that restaurants accused of flouting COVID-19 regulations will lead to the sector having further restrictions and those could hamper the sector's recovery.
In an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus and rescue an ailing economy, President Cyril Ramaphosa in August moved the country to lockdown Level 2.
RELATED: Kubayi-Ngubane hopeful that eased lockdown regulations will help tourism sector
Kubayi-Ngubane says since the country moved to Level 2 some restaurants have been breaking COVID-19 regulations and safety protocols.
She says she has been receiving complaints from citizens that some restaurants have been operating during the curfew, offering takeaway alcohol and there is no adherence to social distancing or even wearing of masks.
Clement Manyathela chats to the minister's spokesperson, Hlengiwe Nhlabathi-Mokota, to give more insight on the matter.
The complaints that have been received have come from restaurant employees, law-enforcement authorities as well as citizens saying that there are places that are flouting regulations.Hlengiwe Nhlabathi-Mokota, Spokesperson - Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane
As a sector we are concerned as when regulations were lifted, the minister was very clear that everyone needs to stick to the rules and protocols that have been agreed too. A reversal of such gains will be problematic as it would lead to the sector not being allowed to operate optimally.Hlengiwe Nhlabathi-Mokota, Spokesperson - Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane
Non-compliance is a no and it will put the health and safety of patrons at risk, she says.
It is up to people to also report wrongdoing when they see these places flouting regulations.
Listen below to the full conversation:
