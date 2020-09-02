'Clear indication from DA leadership to purge those who supported Maimane'
Democratic Alliance (DA) federal leadership candidate John Moodey has announced that he is resigning from the party.
Moodey has been serving as the party’s provincial leader since 2012.
He joins former party leader Mmusi Maimane and former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba on the list of people to have left the Democratic Alliance in recent times.
RELATED: Moodey touts himself as man to change DA's fortunes, reverse vote losses
Moodey held an explosive press conference on Wednesday explaining why he is resigning.
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Moodey, Gauteng Provincial Legislature chief whip Mike Moriarty and political analyst Ongama Mtimka to weigh in on the matter.
Every time I contended for a position in the party, there would be this sniping at my character and frivolous disciplinary charges brought against me to tarnish my reputation and my character.John Moodey, Former federal leadership candidate - DA
There is a clear indication from those in the party and the leadership to purge those who had supported Mmusi Maimane, Athol Trollip and Herman Mashaba when they left.John Moodey, Former federal leadership candidate - DA
He says allegations brought against him are frivolous, baseless and manufactured.
Moriarty says Moodey is misreading the signs and even though he has his own issues within the DA, the fact remains that the party is the largest opposition party.
We are looking to get the African National Congress unseated in the next election and if that is Moodey's goal, which is to have a better South Africa, then he should be staying with us and not going against us.Mike Moriarty, Gauteng Provincial Legislature chief whip - DA
Mtimka says Moodey leaving the DA is a big deal as he was a seasoned member of the party.
This is a huge loss and it signals a vote of no confidence on the future of the party.Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst
Listen below to the full John Moodey interview:
Listen below to the full conversation with Mike Moriarty:
Listen below to the full interview with Ongama Mtimka:
More from Politics
Mabuza apologises for continued energy supply disruptions
Deputy President David Mabuza hopes that the division of Eskom into three separate entities will be completed in 2020.Read More
'I've never been charged by the DA,' says John Moodey
The former Gauteng provincial leader says he is against virtual hearings because he wants to see his accuser in the face.Read More
Mkhwebane and Sars go head-to-head over Zuma's tax information
Legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflects on the public protector wanting to have access to subpoena tax records from the revenue.Read More
It is tough to keep up with what Nomvula Mokonyane's version is - Michael Appel
The eNCA reporter wonders why has she come to clarify now only after evidence of the owner of the guesthouse Hendrik Coetzee.Read More
DA praises its leaders, then denigrates them when they leave - Somadoda Fikeni
Political analyst reflects on the resignation of John Moodey and what that means for the party.Read More
Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide
Minister Nxesi has suspended UIF management because of the damning AG report, but B4SA wants another branch of govt to step in.Read More
AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement
What happens now? Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on The Money Show.Read More
'Ramaphosa has to rescue the image that he is actually in charge of the ANC'
Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni weighs in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's national executive committee briefing.Read More
'ANC members accused of corruption need to step aside until they are cleared'
Deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte reflects on the party's NEC meeting that took place over the weekend.Read More
'White-owned firms understand BBBEE better than those who must benefit from it'
GetBiz founder Andile Ntingi speaks on the failures of transformational policies in South Africa.Read More