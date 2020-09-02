'Clear indication from DA leadership to purge those who supported Maimane'





Democratic Alliance (DA) federal leadership candidate John Moodey has announced that he is resigning from the party.

Moodey has been serving as the party’s provincial leader since 2012.

He joins former party leader Mmusi Maimane and former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba on the list of people to have left the Democratic Alliance in recent times.

RELATED: Moodey touts himself as man to change DA's fortunes, reverse vote losses

Moodey held an explosive press conference on Wednesday explaining why he is resigning.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Moodey, Gauteng Provincial Legislature chief whip Mike Moriarty and political analyst Ongama Mtimka to weigh in on the matter.

Every time I contended for a position in the party, there would be this sniping at my character and frivolous disciplinary charges brought against me to tarnish my reputation and my character. John Moodey, Former federal leadership candidate - DA

There is a clear indication from those in the party and the leadership to purge those who had supported Mmusi Maimane, Athol Trollip and Herman Mashaba when they left. John Moodey, Former federal leadership candidate - DA

He says allegations brought against him are frivolous, baseless and manufactured.

Moriarty says Moodey is misreading the signs and even though he has his own issues within the DA, the fact remains that the party is the largest opposition party.

We are looking to get the African National Congress unseated in the next election and if that is Moodey's goal, which is to have a better South Africa, then he should be staying with us and not going against us. Mike Moriarty, Gauteng Provincial Legislature chief whip - DA

Mtimka says Moodey leaving the DA is a big deal as he was a seasoned member of the party.

This is a huge loss and it signals a vote of no confidence on the future of the party. Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst

Listen below to the full John Moodey interview:

Listen below to the full conversation with Mike Moriarty:

Listen below to the full interview with Ongama Mtimka: