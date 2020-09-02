This is a very strong statement cricket players have put out - Stuart Hess





Thirty South African contracted cricket players from both the women and men's teams wrote a letter raising their concerns about the future of the game after Cricket South Africa (CSA) cancelled the upcoming annual general meeting which was scheduled for 5 September 2020.

This was done for the organisation to sort out outstanding matters which range from the firing of Cricket South Africa personnel and forensic reports that still need to be accessed by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Independent Newspapers Sports reporter Stuart Hess says the players are concerned as many games have been postponed and other countries are already scheduled games.

Its been an incredible few months for cricket South Africa to take from the start of the year but this is a very strong statement that the players have put out. Stuart Hess, Sports reporter- Independent Newspapers

The letter was signed by players including Aiden Dané van Niekerk, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, and Mignon du Preez.

I look at the other countries when going through news, talking about cricket and you don’t see South Africa getting mentioned and that is extremely worrying. If no one is interested in playing against the Proteas no money is going to come in and that is going to filter right through the South African cricket system and that should really worry CSA. Stuart Hess, Sports reporter- Independent Newspapers

