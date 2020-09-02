AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has released the first special report on the financial management of government's Covid-19 initiatives, and it's not pleasant reading.
The government allocated R500 billion for its relief fund - the report released on Wednesday looks at spending from the start of lockdown in April to the end of July.
RELATED: Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council
The audit focuses on the management of R147,4 billion of the funds made available for government initiatives.
These include the Ters scheme benefit, social distress grant and procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).
"We are concerned about the indicators of high risk of fraud and abuse we observed – not only in the areas that we were able to audit, but also where information for auditing was not forthcoming, which could be a deliberate tactic to frustrate our audit efforts."
RELATED: UIF commissioner suspended following Covid-19 Ters audit
The report also highlights the inadequacy of the information technology systems used to disburse funds.
Even in the midst of a crisis, Makwetu concludes, transparency and accountability for government spending to the benefit of citizens cannot take a backseat.
On Tuesday, National Treasury officials told Parliament it was a misperception that the relief fund had been looted.
RELATED: 'There’s no way R500 billion – it’s half a trillion - can just disappear!'
John Maytham interviews the Auditor-General, Kimi Makwetu.
The report was meant to provide a clear picture of what has happened to all the funding... It breaks it down into different elements of what was spent as well as what was exposed to corruption, and also that which has not yet even been transferred from National Treasury.Kimi Makwetu, Auditor-General
It does go back to saying, the levels of control were very low... Therefore you often pay the price when you have to do double payments or over payments in certain instances for some of these funds...Kimi Makwetu, Auditor-General
... let alone the fact that on the supply chain side you end up having to pay a lot more than you ought to have paid, both in terms of price as well as also getting inferior quality in certain cases because everybody is rushing to deliver something that has not been properly tested...Kimi Makwetu, Auditor-General
How much of the apparent mismanagement and fraud was due to the emergency nature of the Covid-19 crisis?, asks Whitfield.
It's a combination of things if you look at the reality of our government systems over the years... also the fact that in an emergency environment you almost relax some of the existing controls even though they are not strong and so it compounds the problem.Kimi Makwetu, Auditor-General
In terms of other projects still to be undertaken he says, more controls need to be put in place to ensure proper transparency and accountability.
The multi-agency "fusion centre" promulgated by President Cyril Ramaphosa will now investigate any apparent wrongdoing.
That will probably bring consequences much faster than we have become accustomed to, provided they do what they were asked to do.Kimi Makwetu, Auditor-General
Listen to the interview with the Auditor General on The Money Show:
(The video of his live briefing appears below the audio)
More from Business
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted
fly The Money Show interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch.Read More
Tough times come and go says Truworths CEO after 28% lockdown profit drop
'Look for the opportunities'. The Money Show interviews veteran Truworths CEO Michael Mark.Read More
Promises Promises: What is going on with the Steinhoff case?
John Perlman speaks to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi for more on this.Read More
Santam suspends dividends as court case on Covid-claims plays out
Santam's the latest company to withhold half-year dividends amid uncertainty. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts.Read More
How the Dow Jones Industrial Index tracks the state of the US stock market
Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the indexRead More
Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide
Minister Nxesi has suspended UIF management because of the damning AG report, but B4SA wants another branch of govt to step in.Read More
Stressed out? Playing for time when you have a home loan but no income
Warren Ingram explores the options, focusing on case study of guest house owner whose investments equal outstanding bond amount.Read More
'Small businesses need grants, not loans. They don't need more debt'
Small Business Institute CEO John Dludlu says compliance can be sorted at a later stage but now let's save livelihoods.Read More
Absa commits to growing African trade with award-winning online platform
Absa commits to growing African trade with its award-winning online platform, writes Patricia Holburn.Read More
Ka-ching! Recycler 'Packa-Ching' pays under-serviced communities to clean up
The mobile recycling service operates in four provinces and aims to go national. The Money Show interviews Mandy Naudé.Read More
More from Politics
Mabuza apologises for continued energy supply disruptions
Deputy President David Mabuza hopes that the division of Eskom into three separate entities will be completed in 2020.Read More
'I've never been charged by the DA,' says John Moodey
The former Gauteng provincial leader says he is against virtual hearings because he wants to see his accuser in the face.Read More
Mkhwebane and Sars go head-to-head over Zuma's tax information
Legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflects on the public protector wanting to have access to subpoena tax records from the revenue.Read More
It is tough to keep up with what Nomvula Mokonyane's version is - Michael Appel
The eNCA reporter wonders why has she come to clarify now only after evidence of the owner of the guesthouse Hendrik Coetzee.Read More
DA praises its leaders, then denigrates them when they leave - Somadoda Fikeni
Political analyst reflects on the resignation of John Moodey and what that means for the party.Read More
Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide
Minister Nxesi has suspended UIF management because of the damning AG report, but B4SA wants another branch of govt to step in.Read More
'Clear indication from DA leadership to purge those who supported Maimane'
John Moodey held an explosive press conference announcing his resignation from the official opposition.Read More
'Ramaphosa has to rescue the image that he is actually in charge of the ANC'
Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni weighs in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's national executive committee briefing.Read More
'ANC members accused of corruption need to step aside until they are cleared'
Deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte reflects on the party's NEC meeting that took place over the weekend.Read More
'White-owned firms understand BBBEE better than those who must benefit from it'
GetBiz founder Andile Ntingi speaks on the failures of transformational policies in South Africa.Read More