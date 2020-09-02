AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement





Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has released the first special report on the financial management of government's Covid-19 initiatives, and it's not pleasant reading.

The government allocated R500 billion for its relief fund - the report released on Wednesday looks at spending from the start of lockdown in April to the end of July.

The audit focuses on the management of R147,4 billion of the funds made available for government initiatives.

These include the Ters scheme benefit, social distress grant and procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).

"We are concerned about the indicators of high risk of fraud and abuse we observed – not only in the areas that we were able to audit, but also where information for auditing was not forthcoming, which could be a deliberate tactic to frustrate our audit efforts."

The report also highlights the inadequacy of the information technology systems used to disburse funds.

Even in the midst of a crisis, Makwetu concludes, transparency and accountability for government spending to the benefit of citizens cannot take a backseat.

On Tuesday, National Treasury officials told Parliament it was a misperception that the relief fund had been looted.

John Maytham interviews the Auditor-General, Kimi Makwetu.

The report was meant to provide a clear picture of what has happened to all the funding... It breaks it down into different elements of what was spent as well as what was exposed to corruption, and also that which has not yet even been transferred from National Treasury. Kimi Makwetu, Auditor-General

It does go back to saying, the levels of control were very low... Therefore you often pay the price when you have to do double payments or over payments in certain instances for some of these funds... Kimi Makwetu, Auditor-General

... let alone the fact that on the supply chain side you end up having to pay a lot more than you ought to have paid, both in terms of price as well as also getting inferior quality in certain cases because everybody is rushing to deliver something that has not been properly tested... Kimi Makwetu, Auditor-General

How much of the apparent mismanagement and fraud was due to the emergency nature of the Covid-19 crisis?, asks Whitfield.

It's a combination of things if you look at the reality of our government systems over the years... also the fact that in an emergency environment you almost relax some of the existing controls even though they are not strong and so it compounds the problem. Kimi Makwetu, Auditor-General

In terms of other projects still to be undertaken he says, more controls need to be put in place to ensure proper transparency and accountability.

The multi-agency "fusion centre" promulgated by President Cyril Ramaphosa will now investigate any apparent wrongdoing.

That will probably bring consequences much faster than we have become accustomed to, provided they do what they were asked to do. Kimi Makwetu, Auditor-General

Listen to the interview with the Auditor General on The Money Show:

(The video of his live briefing appears below the audio)