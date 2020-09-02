'UIF officials' suspension quite a development because we are not used to this'
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu released a report on today which uncovered evidence of fraud and corruption in the spending of the government’s multi-billion rand COVID-19 relief package to which President Cyril Ramaphosa requested in order to track how funds were being spent.
Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis says the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the failings within the government systems Makwetu alluded to in his report.
The findings in his report, the first of several reports that we will see as frightening and he says they need to be followed urgently so that action can be taken.Gaye Davis, Reporter- Eyewitness News (EWN)
RELATED: Unemployment Insurance Fund begins to process July and August applications
Makwetu’s teams focused on the R147.4 billion specially budgeted for COVID-19 relief. The report covers spending from the start of lockdown in April to the end of July.
Davis also reported that the Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi briefed the media following the findings, which led to the entire Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) management team, including commissioner Teboho Maruping, being put on precautionary suspension.
He made it clear that it was not to suspect any individual of committing fraud and corruption but that it happened under their watch and I think that is quite a development in our country because we are not used to seeing that.Gaye Davis, Reporter- Eyewitness News (EWN)
The development also comes as government and the ANC try to deal with widespread allegations of wrongdoing in the spending of COVID-19 relief funds.
Listen below for the full interview ...
More from Local
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted
fly The Money Show interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch.Read More
Eskom to move to Stage 3 load shedding on Friday morning
The power utility says this is because of reduced demand and a much improved weather.Read More
Zero Dropout campaign aims to nurture relationships with learners every day
Programme director Merle Mansfield welcomes Department of Basic Education projections and numbers about dropouts.Read More
Nehawu members gather at Union Buildings for national day of action
Members are planning to hand over a memorandum to the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
'There is no faith in government hence entrepreneurs subscribe to corruption'
Callers debate the auditor-general's findings that illegal payments were made during the distribution of the TERs fund.Read More
Stage 4 loadshedding today and power cuts to last for rest of week, says Eskom
The power utility says load shedding will begin at 8 am and is expected to last until 10 pm.Read More
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 553,456 as COVID-19 cases breach 630,000
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 630,595. There were 2,336 new infections. Gauteng has 211,157 cases to date.Read More
Stressed out? Playing for time when you have a home loan but no income
Warren Ingram explores the options, focusing on case study of guest house owner whose investments equal outstanding bond amount.Read More
Vumacam explains move behind rollout of CCTV cameras in Johannesburg suburbs
CEO Ricky Crook says they want to give situation awareness to the security companies so they could be at the right point and time.Read More
Eskom to move to Stage 4 load shedding until 10pm
The power utility says this is because of 'exceptionally high demand.Read More