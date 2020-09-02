'UIF officials' suspension quite a development because we are not used to this'





Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu released a report on today which uncovered evidence of fraud and corruption in the spending of the government’s multi-billion rand COVID-19 relief package to which President Cyril Ramaphosa requested in order to track how funds were being spent.

Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis says the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the failings within the government systems Makwetu alluded to in his report.

The findings in his report, the first of several reports that we will see as frightening and he says they need to be followed urgently so that action can be taken. Gaye Davis, Reporter- Eyewitness News (EWN)

Makwetu’s teams focused on the R147.4 billion specially budgeted for COVID-19 relief. The report covers spending from the start of lockdown in April to the end of July.

Davis also reported that the Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi briefed the media following the findings, which led to the entire Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) management team, including commissioner Teboho Maruping, being put on precautionary suspension.

He made it clear that it was not to suspect any individual of committing fraud and corruption but that it happened under their watch and I think that is quite a development in our country because we are not used to seeing that. Gaye Davis, Reporter- Eyewitness News (EWN)

The development also comes as government and the ANC try to deal with widespread allegations of wrongdoing in the spending of COVID-19 relief funds.

Listen below for the full interview ...