Vumacam explains move behind rollout of CCTV cameras in Johannesburg suburbs
Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) between October 2019 and April 2020 appealed to the high court granting Vumacam what is estimated to be 64 wayleaves in an attempt to stop them from installing a privately-operated surveillance system in public spaces.
Vumacam CEO Ricky Crook says the court found that there was no reasoning behind JRA's wayleave and that all they are trying to do is assist residents who are looking for additional security as crime is at its peak during this time of COVID-19 pandemic.
What we trying to achieve is trying to give situation awareness to the security companies, so they know where to put their vehicles at the right point and time.Ricky Croock, CEO-Vumacam
RELATED: We flag if there is something unusual such as potential hijacking - Vumacam CEO
JRA reportedly is worried Vumacam’s cameras would be used beyond their stated purpose of fighting crime and was concerned it was using them to spy on innocent people
All the information is anonymised we can’t take your number plate and link it to your personal information, so there is not personal is no personal information that we’ve got.Ricky Croock, CEO-Vumacam
We are building an algorithm to tell us whether the car is stolen or potentially been cloned.Ricky Croock, CEO-Vumacam
Listen below for the full interview ...
More from Local
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted
fly The Money Show interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch.Read More
Eskom to move to Stage 3 load shedding on Friday morning
The power utility says this is because of reduced demand and a much improved weather.Read More
Zero Dropout campaign aims to nurture relationships with learners every day
Programme director Merle Mansfield welcomes Department of Basic Education projections and numbers about dropouts.Read More
Nehawu members gather at Union Buildings for national day of action
Members are planning to hand over a memorandum to the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
'There is no faith in government hence entrepreneurs subscribe to corruption'
Callers debate the auditor-general's findings that illegal payments were made during the distribution of the TERs fund.Read More
Stage 4 loadshedding today and power cuts to last for rest of week, says Eskom
The power utility says load shedding will begin at 8 am and is expected to last until 10 pm.Read More
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 553,456 as COVID-19 cases breach 630,000
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 630,595. There were 2,336 new infections. Gauteng has 211,157 cases to date.Read More
Stressed out? Playing for time when you have a home loan but no income
Warren Ingram explores the options, focusing on case study of guest house owner whose investments equal outstanding bond amount.Read More
'UIF officials' suspension quite a development because we are not used to this'
EWN reporter Gaye Davis says Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has placed commissioner Teboho Maruping on precautionary suspension.Read More
Eskom to move to Stage 4 load shedding until 10pm
The power utility says this is because of 'exceptionally high demand.Read More