Vumacam explains move behind rollout of CCTV cameras in Johannesburg suburbs





Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) between October 2019 and April 2020 appealed to the high court granting Vumacam what is estimated to be 64 wayleaves in an attempt to stop them from installing a privately-operated surveillance system in public spaces.

Vumacam CEO Ricky Crook says the court found that there was no reasoning behind JRA's wayleave and that all they are trying to do is assist residents who are looking for additional security as crime is at its peak during this time of COVID-19 pandemic.

What we trying to achieve is trying to give situation awareness to the security companies, so they know where to put their vehicles at the right point and time. Ricky Croock, CEO-Vumacam

JRA reportedly is worried Vumacam’s cameras would be used beyond their stated purpose of fighting crime and was concerned it was using them to spy on innocent people

All the information is anonymised we can’t take your number plate and link it to your personal information, so there is not personal is no personal information that we’ve got. Ricky Croock, CEO-Vumacam

We are building an algorithm to tell us whether the car is stolen or potentially been cloned. Ricky Croock, CEO-Vumacam

