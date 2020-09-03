Stage 4 loadshedding today and power cuts to last for rest of week, says Eskom
With the cold weather causing a spike in demand after the break down of many of its generating units, Eskom has ramped up load shedding to stage four.
The power utility in a statement said it would cut power from 8 am until 10 pm and citizens should expect load shedding to continue for the rest of the week.
Check your loadshedding schedule here:
#POWERALERT 2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 2, 2020
Eskom to continue implementing Stage 4 loadshedding from 08:00 until 22:00 tomorrow pic.twitter.com/q7MRXt4fdv
