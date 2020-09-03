DA praises its leaders, then denigrates them when they leave - Somadoda Fikeni
Democratic Alliance (DA) federal leadership candidate John Moodey has announced that he is resigning from the party.
Moodey has been serving as the party’s provincial leader since 2012.
He joins former party leader Mmusi Maimane and former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba on the list of people to have left the Democratic Alliance in recent times.
RELATED: 'Clear indication from DA leadership to purge those who supported Maimane'
Moodey held a press conference on Wednesday explaining why he was resigning.
The Democratic Alliance will on Thursday hold its own press briefing to address Moodey's departure.
Africa Melane on #702Breakfast chats to political analyst Somadoda Fikeni to reflect on Moodey's resignation.
The DA is in an awkward position as a pattern is now emerging, it praises it leaders but when those leaders leave, it denigrates those leaders.Somadoda Fikeni, Political analyst
He says the DA seems to be drifting back to the old classical notion that individuals rather than group experiences matter.
Listen below to the full conversation:
