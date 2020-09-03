'There is no faith in government hence entrepreneurs subscribe to corruption'





The labour department is reportedly in the process of recouping money that was fraudulently paid from the TERs fund as investigations continue.

Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi on Wednesday briefed the media following the findings of the auditor-general in relation to the COVID-19 TERs Relief Fund Audit.

The auditor-general found illegal payments were made during the distribution of the COVID-19 relief fund.

Listeners weighed in on the matter, with caller Matome speaking on the need for ethical behaviour in business and the issue of kickbacks.

He described how some entrepreneurs have no faith in government and have instead subscribed to corruption.

At the moment we don't have faith in the government and hence a lot of entrepreneurs subscribe to corruption and working with top people in those institutions. Matome, Caller

We need to do business in an ethical way. I had a practical experience during COvid-19 where I had people calling me who work at Sars to make a payment in my account because I know someone who works at Sars. Ethics came into the picture and I looked at that and said 'I am not in business to make quick money, I am in the business of growing my business and having an impact on the economy.' Matome, Caller

I needed money at the time but me being an ethical person - and also this speaks to my values - I was saying I won't be part of those activities and I was called a coward by the so-called comrades and people that I know. Matome, Caller

If you are a young person and really want to go into business, if you don't have the fundamentals of being an ethical person, you will be in serious trouble. Matome, Caller

Caller, Kennedy insists corruption will never be rid of.

There is corruption everywhere in the world but the difference is whether you take a lot or you take a little. The problem here in South Africa is that the ANC is taking a lot. Kennedy, Caller

Any party that comes in will still be corrupt. Kennedy, Caller

