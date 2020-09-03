At Leeds they still think I am one of them even after many years - Lucas Radebe
Clement Manyathela is hanging out with one of the country’s greatest ever football stars.
He is not only a sporting icon here on home soil, but abroad as well. He is known for his talent, his warm personality, his willingness to help others and his loyalty - it's a big thing for him.
He turned down a 10-million pounds offer from Manchester United as a show of appreciation and loyalty to Leeds United, who have shown confidence in him by recruiting him from Kaizer Chiefs.
He is Lucas "The Chief" Lucas Radebe.
I get emotional when I play Vicky Sampson's 'My African Dream' song. I play it now and it reminds me of what we've achieved especially in my career as an individual with the national team and what the country was coming up to be. There was hope at that time and the country was in a time of reconstruction, things were going absolutely brilliant.Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend
My Childhood in Soweto prepared me. Growing up with 10 siblings in a four-room house obviously the competition is fierce for everything. As boys we used to sleep in the kitchen and the girls used to sleep in the dining room. We were a close-knit family and did things together.Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend
We take things for granted when we grow up. We realise when are grown up that is a great upbringing. My dad used to travel a lot so we grew up with my mother a lot.Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend
On concerns that he seems to be less appreciated and celebrated here at home considering how much he has contributed and achieved, Radebe is humble and says God has been in charge.
At Leeds, they still think I am one of them even after all the years I have been retired. That's how they show their respect, their appreciation of my commitment and contribution to the club. I think not having gone to Manchester United, that is something else. When I think about it I just get emotional. I get goosebumps.Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend
As to how he has managed to be financially stable long after retirement, Radebe has this to say:
It started well before I retired. I had great people around me. We had a vision where we started looking at the future. The guys around me looked at other interests outside of football.Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend
I achieved that through football, discipline, hard word work and focus. I still have a very strict budget. I have also been working with brands with which we have common values.Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend
Listen below for the full interview ...
More from Lifestyle
Azania Mosaka talks about parenting in the age of cyberbullying
This talk was filmed and uploaded by the volunteers who organised this TEDx event.Read More
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough
In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group).Read More
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money
Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take
Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies
His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday.Read More
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes'
Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin.Read More
I always thought I was going to be a DJ - Leanne Manas
Clement Manyathela chats to the Morning Live presenter in this week's #HangingOutwithClement.Read More
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC
Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Poor health is costing employees their productivity
MediSpace Lifestyle Institute founder Dr Tshidi Gule discusses how presenteeism can affect productivity at a workplace.Read More
SA Book Fair announces virtual event this September
The South African Book Fair to host a virtual event in support of the book industry during the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
More from Sport
This is a very strong statement cricket players have put out - Stuart Hess
Thirty contracted cricket players have written a letter expressing their concerns over Cricket South Africa's governance crisis.Read More
'Cricket SA affiliates have raised concerns on nomination process'
CSA in major power play as annual general meeting hangs in the balance.Read More
Nick Bester: 'I'm lucky to be alive'
Shaun-Nick Bester has described in detail how his father, former Comrades champion Nick Bester, was attacked and left with serious injuries while on a training run on Sunday morning.Read More
Former Comrades champion Nick Bester in ICU after being attacked during robbery
Former Comrades champion Nick Bester is in ICU after being attacked while training in the Magalies mountains near his house.Read More
Swallows win promotion to the PSL
Chairperson David Mogashoa says the players have performed beyond expectations and have not lost a match since the bio-buble.Read More
Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa
Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct.Read More
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave'
Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club.Read More
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November
After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they host Ghana in the penultimate qualifier.Read More
Sundowns looking to close the gap at the top of the PSL log
Pre-tournament favourites Sevilla and Inter Milan set for an exciting clash in the Europa League final this evening.Read More
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered
Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus.Read More