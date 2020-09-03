At Leeds they still think I am one of them even after many years - Lucas Radebe





Clement Manyathela is hanging out with one of the country’s greatest ever football stars.

He is not only a sporting icon here on home soil, but abroad as well. He is known for his talent, his warm personality, his willingness to help others and his loyalty - it's a big thing for him.

He turned down a 10-million pounds offer from Manchester United as a show of appreciation and loyalty to Leeds United, who have shown confidence in him by recruiting him from Kaizer Chiefs.

He is Lucas "The Chief" Lucas Radebe.

I get emotional when I play Vicky Sampson's 'My African Dream' song. I play it now and it reminds me of what we've achieved especially in my career as an individual with the national team and what the country was coming up to be. There was hope at that time and the country was in a time of reconstruction, things were going absolutely brilliant. Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend

My Childhood in Soweto prepared me. Growing up with 10 siblings in a four-room house obviously the competition is fierce for everything. As boys we used to sleep in the kitchen and the girls used to sleep in the dining room. We were a close-knit family and did things together. Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend

We take things for granted when we grow up. We realise when are grown up that is a great upbringing. My dad used to travel a lot so we grew up with my mother a lot. Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend

On concerns that he seems to be less appreciated and celebrated here at home considering how much he has contributed and achieved, Radebe is humble and says God has been in charge.

At Leeds, they still think I am one of them even after all the years I have been retired. That's how they show their respect, their appreciation of my commitment and contribution to the club. I think not having gone to Manchester United, that is something else. When I think about it I just get emotional. I get goosebumps. Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend

As to how he has managed to be financially stable long after retirement, Radebe has this to say:

It started well before I retired. I had great people around me. We had a vision where we started looking at the future. The guys around me looked at other interests outside of football. Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend

I achieved that through football, discipline, hard word work and focus. I still have a very strict budget. I have also been working with brands with which we have common values. Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend

