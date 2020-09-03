Nehawu members gather at Union Buildings for national day of action





Nehawu members gathered at Union Buildings for a national day of action on Thursday to hand over a memorandum to the office of the president.

The union is calling for safer working conditions for frontline workers after 240 lost their lives to COVID-19.

Mandy Wiener spoke to Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba to find out more.

Our demands are mainly the protection of workers in the form of PPEs but also the payment of salary increases for workers and bonuses. We are waiting for the president to come out and accept our memorandum. Khaya Xaba, Spokesperson - Nehawu

Click on the link below to hear more...

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise was at the Union Buildings.

Union leaders are addressing the members. It is a little worrisome that some of the members here aren't social distancing at all, some don't even have their masks on but leaders have said they want to make this as quick as possible to mitigate the risk of infecting each other with COVID-19. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma was at the gathering in KwaZulu-Natal.

There is also a small crowd in Pietermaritzburg. Nehawu members are picketing outside the office of Premier Sihle Zikalala. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN

Click on the link below to hear the full report....