Nehawu members gather at Union Buildings for national day of action
Nehawu members gathered at Union Buildings for a national day of action on Thursday to hand over a memorandum to the office of the president.
The union is calling for safer working conditions for frontline workers after 240 lost their lives to COVID-19.
Mandy Wiener spoke to Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba to find out more.
Our demands are mainly the protection of workers in the form of PPEs but also the payment of salary increases for workers and bonuses. We are waiting for the president to come out and accept our memorandum.Khaya Xaba, Spokesperson - Nehawu
Click on the link below to hear more...
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise was at the Union Buildings.
Union leaders are addressing the members. It is a little worrisome that some of the members here aren't social distancing at all, some don't even have their masks on but leaders have said they want to make this as quick as possible to mitigate the risk of infecting each other with COVID-19.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma was at the gathering in KwaZulu-Natal.
There is also a small crowd in Pietermaritzburg. Nehawu members are picketing outside the office of Premier Sihle Zikalala.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN
Click on the link below to hear the full report....
More from Local
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted
fly The Money Show interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch.Read More
Eskom to move to Stage 3 load shedding on Friday morning
The power utility says this is because of reduced demand and a much improved weather.Read More
Zero Dropout campaign aims to nurture relationships with learners every day
Programme director Merle Mansfield welcomes Department of Basic Education projections and numbers about dropouts.Read More
'There is no faith in government hence entrepreneurs subscribe to corruption'
Callers debate the auditor-general's findings that illegal payments were made during the distribution of the TERs fund.Read More
Stage 4 loadshedding today and power cuts to last for rest of week, says Eskom
The power utility says load shedding will begin at 8 am and is expected to last until 10 pm.Read More
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 553,456 as COVID-19 cases breach 630,000
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 630,595. There were 2,336 new infections. Gauteng has 211,157 cases to date.Read More
Stressed out? Playing for time when you have a home loan but no income
Warren Ingram explores the options, focusing on case study of guest house owner whose investments equal outstanding bond amount.Read More
Vumacam explains move behind rollout of CCTV cameras in Johannesburg suburbs
CEO Ricky Crook says they want to give situation awareness to the security companies so they could be at the right point and time.Read More
'UIF officials' suspension quite a development because we are not used to this'
EWN reporter Gaye Davis says Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has placed commissioner Teboho Maruping on precautionary suspension.Read More
Eskom to move to Stage 4 load shedding until 10pm
The power utility says this is because of 'exceptionally high demand.Read More