Mkhwebane and Sars go head-to-head over Zuma's tax information





Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is at the Constitutional Court on Thursday seeking to overturn a high court ruling that says she doesn't have power to subpoena tax records from the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

The case is in relation to the tax records of former president Jacob Zuma.

Mandy Wiener of the Midday Report chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan who is following the court case.

Essentially, Mkhwebane is contending that she has the legal power to subpoena the tax records of former president Jacob Zuma in relation to a complaint leveled by former DA claiming that Zuma allegedly pocketed undeclared money from a security company during his presidency. Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

Sars contents that it is not within the provision of the Tax Administration, Act which is one of the bodies that is allowed to access such information and that if she wants that information she needs to go to court, she says.

Mkhwebane's council argues that the Public Protector Act allows her the power to subpoena those records, she adds.

Listen below to the full conversation: