The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 20:10
Psychology Matters: Behavioral issues with children/teens
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Shabeer Ahmed Jeeva - Specialist Child & Adult Psychiatrist ¦ Leading International ADHD Expert
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance: Diplomatic row between Ghana and Nigeria
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Leonard Mbulle-Nziege - PhD student in Politics at UCT
Kwezi Mngqibisa - ndependent analyst... previously General Manager at African Centre for Constructive Resolution of Di
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Mkhwebane and Sars go head-to-head over Zuma's tax information

3 September 2020 1:41 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
SARS
Advocate Busiswe Mkhwebane
mkhwebane

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflects on the public protector wanting to have access to subpoena tax records from the revenue.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is at the Constitutional Court on Thursday seeking to overturn a high court ruling that says she doesn't have power to subpoena tax records from the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

The case is in relation to the tax records of former president Jacob Zuma.

RELATED: Public Protector to oppose Sars' attempt to withhold Zuma tax info

Mandy Wiener of the Midday Report chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan who is following the court case.

Essentially, Mkhwebane is contending that she has the legal power to subpoena the tax records of former president Jacob Zuma in relation to a complaint leveled by former DA claiming that Zuma allegedly pocketed undeclared money from a security company during his presidency.

Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

Sars contents that it is not within the provision of the Tax Administration, Act which is one of the bodies that is allowed to access such information and that if she wants that information she needs to go to court, she says.

Mkhwebane's council argues that the Public Protector Act allows her the power to subpoena those records, she adds.

Listen below to the full conversation:


