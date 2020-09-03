Mkhwebane and Sars go head-to-head over Zuma's tax information
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is at the Constitutional Court on Thursday seeking to overturn a high court ruling that says she doesn't have power to subpoena tax records from the South African Revenue Service (Sars).
The case is in relation to the tax records of former president Jacob Zuma.
RELATED: Public Protector to oppose Sars' attempt to withhold Zuma tax info
Mandy Wiener of the Midday Report chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan who is following the court case.
Essentially, Mkhwebane is contending that she has the legal power to subpoena the tax records of former president Jacob Zuma in relation to a complaint leveled by former DA claiming that Zuma allegedly pocketed undeclared money from a security company during his presidency.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
Sars contents that it is not within the provision of the Tax Administration, Act which is one of the bodies that is allowed to access such information and that if she wants that information she needs to go to court, she says.
Mkhwebane's council argues that the Public Protector Act allows her the power to subpoena those records, she adds.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
Mabuza apologises for continued energy supply disruptions
Deputy President David Mabuza hopes that the division of Eskom into three separate entities will be completed in 2020.Read More
'I've never been charged by the DA,' says John Moodey
The former Gauteng provincial leader says he is against virtual hearings because he wants to see his accuser in the face.Read More
It is tough to keep up with what Nomvula Mokonyane's version is - Michael Appel
The eNCA reporter wonders why has she come to clarify now only after evidence of the owner of the guesthouse Hendrik Coetzee.Read More
DA praises its leaders, then denigrates them when they leave - Somadoda Fikeni
Political analyst reflects on the resignation of John Moodey and what that means for the party.Read More
Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide
Minister Nxesi has suspended UIF management because of the damning AG report, but B4SA wants another branch of govt to step in.Read More
AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement
What happens now? Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on The Money Show.Read More
'Clear indication from DA leadership to purge those who supported Maimane'
John Moodey held an explosive press conference announcing his resignation from the official opposition.Read More
'Ramaphosa has to rescue the image that he is actually in charge of the ANC'
Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni weighs in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's national executive committee briefing.Read More
'ANC members accused of corruption need to step aside until they are cleared'
Deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte reflects on the party's NEC meeting that took place over the weekend.Read More
'White-owned firms understand BBBEE better than those who must benefit from it'
GetBiz founder Andile Ntingi speaks on the failures of transformational policies in South Africa.Read More