It is tough to keep up with what Nomvula Mokonyane's version is - Michael Appel
Former minister Nomvula Mokonyane was back at the Zondo commission on Wednesday. Her lawyers say they want to cross-question former Boasas chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi.
Mokonyane has admitted to the state capture commission that her 40th birthday party and not her 50th birthday was held at the Victoria Hotel but she denied any knowledge that Bosasa had paid for the lavish party.
Mandy Wiener on Afternoon Drive speaks to eNCA reporter Michael Appel for more.
Why has she come to clarify that now magically she has remembered that her 40th birthday party took place at that guesthouse in Krugersdorp only after the evidence of the owner of the guesthouse Mr Coetzee and also who picked the tab.Michael Appel, Political reporter - eNCA
Her version is changing almost by the soundbite and it is almost tough to keep up with what her version is. But what the invoices say according to Mr Coetzee and that has been admitted as evidence is that Bosasa paid for that birthday party, something she now says if that is true she is very embarrassed.Michael Appel, Political reporter - eNCA
Judge Zondo isn't taking what she's saying at face value. He has actually said if somebody was to put the proposition to you that you've only come out now to correct your version is because you have been caught out.Michael Appel, Political reporter - eNCA
Listen below for the full interview...
