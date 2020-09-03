Tough times come and go says Truworths CEO after 28% lockdown profit drop





It's been a dreadful six months to be a retailer! Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Clothing retailer Truworths has seen a 28% drop in full-year earnings amid the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Michael Mark about the impact of lockdown and also Truworths International's investment in footwear with the UK-based Office.

The seasoned retail boss says, in fact, the pandemic is not the worst period he has lived through.

It doesn't feel the worst!... You sort of get used to tough times. They come and go and then you get to know that this will go, like anything else. Michael Mark, CEO - Truworths

You have to deal with in a positive way. You have to accept that there is a reality of a challenge, but that doesn't mean it's the end of the world; it also brings opportunities. Michael Mark, CEO - Truworths

One's got to think about... how can we position ourselves to take advantage of it in the future. If one approaches it in that way it feels bad, but you get over it! Michael Mark, CEO - Truworths

Mark says they "looked in great detail" at opportunities like Edcon but decided that, strategically, it was not the right move.

Opportunities are not always to buy someone else that's closing down. Opportunities are sometimes because other people are closing down. Michael Mark, CEO - Truworths

Also, there is an enormous amount of internal organic opportunities that we identified over the last year, and that we've put more effort into over the last few months that we've been able to take advantage of in the next year or two. Michael Mark, CEO - Truworths

Listen to the enlightening conversation with the veteran CEO on The Money Show: