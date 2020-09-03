Azania Mosaka talks about parenting in the age of cyberbullying





A pivotal moment took place in the life of entrepreneur and radio personality Azania Mosaka, together with her daughter, back in October of 2017.

The daughter, at the time a first-year university student enjoying life after high school, had gone out with friends the night before to attend a music concert. In the early hours of that morning, someone tweeted apparent falsehoods about the group, specifically targeting her. This sparked a “deluge of cyberbullying.”

By the end of the frenzy, the ugliest, meanest things about mother and daughter had been said. Together, they have since worked their way out of the muddle.

In this heartfelt talk, Azania shares lessons from the episode. She closes by making the point that cyberbullying degrades, humiliates, and slanders. “Don’t be a part of it,” she pleads. “Your words could be the act that causes someone to harm themselves.”

This talk was presented to a local audience at TEDxJohannesburgWomen, an independent event.

Watch the video below;