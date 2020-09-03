'I've never been charged by the DA,' says John Moodey
Just as he exits, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has released documents in connection with its former Gauteng provincial leader John Moodey, which the party said related to various cases filed against him.
Eyewitness News reported on DA interim leader John Steenhuisen hitting back at John Moodey with damning evidence which suggests why Moodey made a sudden exit from the organisation was because he was running away from serious charges within the party.
Steenhuisen during a virtual media briefing revealed the that the former Gauteng leader was facing the most serious case of misconduct relating to the framing of a political opponent in a sex-for-jobs scandal and attempting to bribe councillors into giving false evidence.
John Perlman on Afternoon Drive speaks to Moodey to react to the disciplinary committee outcomes.
These serious allegations or charges that he is talking about are nothing but fabricated as far as I am concerned. Let me give you the background. About three years ago I was approached by a councillor who was being charged who indicated to me that there were two young councillors in Ekurhuleni who had approached him indicating that during the selection panel processes in 2016 Mike Waters solicited sex from them and in return, he would guarantee them high positions or electable positions on the list to become councillors.John Moodey, Former DA Gauteng provincial leader
I immediately said to him we need evidence in that regard otherwise the party can't take this matter further. Nothing happened. Two months ago I was approached by another senior councillor in Ekurhuleni who said these two young councillors have indicated that Mike Waters is gonna be the selection panel chairperson and they have to go through the same process of having sex solicited for jobs. I indicate that unless they come forth with evidence as a provincial leader there is nothing I can do about it.John Moodey, Former DA Gauteng provincial leader
I was told a few weeks or so after that during the time of the lockdown by this second councillor that one of the councillors was prepared to deposit an affidavit that he was afraid of repercussions within the party as Mike Waters is very senior and that he has a lot of influence and that he needed reassurance from the party and I should please give him a call.John Moodey, Former DA Gauteng provincial leader
There were no charges put to me. I've never been charged.John Moodey, Former DA Gauteng provincial leader
I am against virtual hearing because I want to see my accuser in the face.John Moodey, Former DA Gauteng provincial leader
Listen below for the full interview...
