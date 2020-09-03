Mabuza apologises for continued energy supply disruptions





Deputy President David Mabuza has started answering questions before the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) over the looting of COVID-19 funds by state officials and the issues and financial woes Eskom is faced with.

The government has been receiving severe public backlash following the announcement that some of the funds from the R500 billion COVID-19 relief scheme have been looted while state-owned power utility said its debt had increased from R440-billion to close to R450-billion.

Mabuza says he hopes that the division of Eskom into three separate entities will be completed in two years' time, in 2020 but he also says that restructuring a company of Eskom's size isn't easy. He has apologised for the continued disruptions of energy supply and has blamed that on maintenance problems. Gaye Davis, Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent

He is confident, pretty as the new power stations Medupi and Kusile come on full stream. Hopefully, Medupi will be fully integrated by the end of the year, as well as independent power producers. Gaye Davis, Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent

