Promises Promises: What is going on with the Steinhoff case?





We look back at promises made regarding the Steinhoff investigations. John Perlman speaks to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi to find find out what is the lastest.

Progress from our side would be that we have auditors that have been appointed but due to the COVID-19 pandemic we had serious challenges in terms of meetings and any other interactions that had to do with that but the matter itself has been going on. They are busy now, we have given them a deadline but I don't think we will be able to meet it. Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Hawks

As part of our criminal investigations, we're just waiting for that to be finalised and once that is done it can go to the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) for a decision. Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Hawks

WE have been receiving weekly reports as we have requested so that is moving from our side. From the onset there were challenges that we had to make sure are ironed out. Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Hawks

Given where we are today I wouldn't say things have progressed. It is three years now and we have had no actual resolution on that. Brigadier says it is a complicated case, it's not simple but still, I feel we need to tighten things up regarding corporate crimes. Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

The Scorpions had some success in terms of corporate crimes. Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

I think Markus Jooste and potentially others are going to be facing criminal charges and I think that is a good thing. I because the country so need accountability to corporate crimes it has to happen. And it is such a high-profile matter. I do believe in this case that certainly they will face a degree of accountability and justice. Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

