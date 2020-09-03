Promises Promises: What is going on with the Steinhoff case?
We look back at promises made regarding the Steinhoff investigations. John Perlman speaks to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi to find find out what is the lastest.
Progress from our side would be that we have auditors that have been appointed but due to the COVID-19 pandemic we had serious challenges in terms of meetings and any other interactions that had to do with that but the matter itself has been going on. They are busy now, we have given them a deadline but I don't think we will be able to meet it.Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Hawks
As part of our criminal investigations, we're just waiting for that to be finalised and once that is done it can go to the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) for a decision.Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Hawks
WE have been receiving weekly reports as we have requested so that is moving from our side. From the onset there were challenges that we had to make sure are ironed out.Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Hawks
Given where we are today I wouldn't say things have progressed. It is three years now and we have had no actual resolution on that. Brigadier says it is a complicated case, it's not simple but still, I feel we need to tighten things up regarding corporate crimes.Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
The Scorpions had some success in terms of corporate crimes.Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
I think Markus Jooste and potentially others are going to be facing criminal charges and I think that is a good thing. I because the country so need accountability to corporate crimes it has to happen. And it is such a high-profile matter. I do believe in this case that certainly they will face a degree of accountability and justice.Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Business
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted
fly The Money Show interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch.Read More
Tough times come and go says Truworths CEO after 28% lockdown profit drop
'Look for the opportunities'. The Money Show interviews veteran Truworths CEO Michael Mark.Read More
Santam suspends dividends as court case on Covid-claims plays out
Santam's the latest company to withhold half-year dividends amid uncertainty. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts.Read More
How the Dow Jones Industrial Index tracks the state of the US stock market
Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the indexRead More
Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide
Minister Nxesi has suspended UIF management because of the damning AG report, but B4SA wants another branch of govt to step in.Read More
Stressed out? Playing for time when you have a home loan but no income
Warren Ingram explores the options, focusing on case study of guest house owner whose investments equal outstanding bond amount.Read More
AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement
What happens now? Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on The Money Show.Read More
'Small businesses need grants, not loans. They don't need more debt'
Small Business Institute CEO John Dludlu says compliance can be sorted at a later stage but now let's save livelihoods.Read More
Absa commits to growing African trade with award-winning online platform
Absa commits to growing African trade with its award-winning online platform, writes Patricia Holburn.Read More
Ka-ching! Recycler 'Packa-Ching' pays under-serviced communities to clean up
The mobile recycling service operates in four provinces and aims to go national. The Money Show interviews Mandy Naudé.Read More