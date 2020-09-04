The DA is party that prides itself on its diversity - Natasha Mazzone





The Democratic Alliance will this weekend host its first ever policy conference since its formation.

The conference is aimed at its party members deciding on the values and principles of the DA while discussing race, redress and racial discrimination.

RELATED: 'I've never been charged by the DA,' says John Moodey

Africa Melane on #702Breakfast chats to DA chief whip and deputy chairperson of the Federal Council Natasha Mazzone to give more insight on this weekend's proceedings.

We had a resignation of a provincial leader and within six hours we had him replaced with an acting interim leader. This was a glitch, but it was a glitch that was quickly sorted out which is proof that there is no one person that is bigger than the party. Natasha Mazzone, Chief whip and deputy chairperson of the Federal Council - DA

The DA is a smooth oiled machine that is running and the resignation will have no impact on the policy conference that will happen this weekend, she says.

RELATED: DA praises its leaders, then denigrates them when they leave - Somadoda Fikeni

The conference will be a well run, innovative policy conference and as far as we know, it will be one of the first of its kind to take place on an online platform. It is the most inclusive and most transparent of its kind. We are excited and looking forward to a very robust debate this weekend. Natasha Mazzone, Chief whip and deputy chairperson of the Federal Council - DA

People that have left the DA and have made claim that there is no place for black people to lead in the DA are in themselves racial nationalists, she says.

We are a party that prides itself in diversity and I find it funny that these claims happen when the weekend before there was a strategic planning which he participated in. It is very clear that John Moodey entered in a race for the leadership of the DA which he had no chance in winning. We are a party that prides itself on its diversity. Natasha Mazzone, Chief whip and deputy chairperson of the Federal Council - DA

Listen below to the full conversation: