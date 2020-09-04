The DA is party that prides itself on its diversity - Natasha Mazzone
The Democratic Alliance will this weekend host its first ever policy conference since its formation.
The conference is aimed at its party members deciding on the values and principles of the DA while discussing race, redress and racial discrimination.
RELATED: 'I've never been charged by the DA,' says John Moodey
Africa Melane on #702Breakfast chats to DA chief whip and deputy chairperson of the Federal Council Natasha Mazzone to give more insight on this weekend's proceedings.
We had a resignation of a provincial leader and within six hours we had him replaced with an acting interim leader. This was a glitch, but it was a glitch that was quickly sorted out which is proof that there is no one person that is bigger than the party.Natasha Mazzone, Chief whip and deputy chairperson of the Federal Council - DA
The DA is a smooth oiled machine that is running and the resignation will have no impact on the policy conference that will happen this weekend, she says.
RELATED: DA praises its leaders, then denigrates them when they leave - Somadoda Fikeni
The conference will be a well run, innovative policy conference and as far as we know, it will be one of the first of its kind to take place on an online platform. It is the most inclusive and most transparent of its kind. We are excited and looking forward to a very robust debate this weekend.Natasha Mazzone, Chief whip and deputy chairperson of the Federal Council - DA
People that have left the DA and have made claim that there is no place for black people to lead in the DA are in themselves racial nationalists, she says.
We are a party that prides itself in diversity and I find it funny that these claims happen when the weekend before there was a strategic planning which he participated in. It is very clear that John Moodey entered in a race for the leadership of the DA which he had no chance in winning. We are a party that prides itself on its diversity.Natasha Mazzone, Chief whip and deputy chairperson of the Federal Council - DA
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
Competition Tribunal to prosecute two firms for COVID-19 irregular PPE pricing
Cartels division manager Makgale Mohlala explains why the commission is going after these companies.Read More
Zimbabwe adamant that black farmers won't be evicted via land compensation plan
Information Secretary Nick Mangwana and constitutional lawyer Brian Kakago reflect on the country compensating white farmers.Read More
Mabuza apologises for continued energy supply disruptions
Deputy President David Mabuza hopes that the division of Eskom into three separate entities will be completed in 2020.Read More
'I've never been charged by the DA,' says John Moodey
The former Gauteng provincial leader says he is against virtual hearings because he wants to see his accuser in the face.Read More
Mkhwebane and Sars go head-to-head over Zuma's tax information
Legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflects on the public protector wanting to have access to subpoena tax records from the revenue.Read More
It is tough to keep up with what Nomvula Mokonyane's version is - Michael Appel
The eNCA reporter wonders why has she come to clarify now only after evidence of the owner of the guesthouse Hendrik Coetzee.Read More
DA praises its leaders, then denigrates them when they leave - Somadoda Fikeni
Political analyst reflects on the resignation of John Moodey and what that means for the party.Read More
Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide
Minister Nxesi has suspended UIF management because of the damning AG report, but B4SA wants another branch of govt to step in.Read More
AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement
What happens now? Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on The Money Show.Read More
'Clear indication from DA leadership to purge those who supported Maimane'
John Moodey held an explosive press conference announcing his resignation from the official opposition.Read More