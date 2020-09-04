[WATCH] Man makes funny plea with City Council to rename boneless chicken wings
Man makes funny plea with City Council to rename boneless chicken wings
A Lincoln man at a recent City Council meeting made a passionate plea asking the council to consider renaming boneless chicken.
Watch the passionate hilarious plea below:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
