'I wish SA can appoint qualified action people like Eskom CEO André de Ruyter'
Eskom Holdings has suspended managers of the Kendal and Tutuka power stations due to sustained poor performances by these plants, which require an investigation pending disciplinary action.
Reports say CEO André de Ruyter handed out the suspension letters to the senior managers.
Andre de Ruyter was a good choice for Eskom, I wish South Africa can go that direction and appoint qualified action people.Enock, Caller
The utility has since appointed three acting general managers to provide leadership and oversight at the Kriel, Duvha and Tutuka power plant stations.
I am a bit concerned about this issue where we're constantly putting people on suspension but we not actually holding them any accountable further than that.Richard, Caller
South Africa continues suffering from power outages, after several generating units broke down at Eskom's ageing power plants this week.
The power utility will implement stage 3 loadshedding from 8am today.
