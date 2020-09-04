Zimbabwe adamant that black farmers won't be evicted via land compensation plan





The Zimbabwean government last month said it would pay $3.5 billion in compensation to white farmers whose land was forcibly taken by the government to resettle black families.

The state also announced this week that foreign white farmers settled in Zimbabwe whose land was seized under Robert Mugabe can apply to get their land back and if they can't get that land back, land would be offered to them elsewhere.

RELATED: What is happening in Zim is self-evident, it requires no denial - rights lawyer

Clement Manyathela chats to Zimbabwean information secretary Nick Mangwana and Constitutional lawyer Brian Kakago to give more insight on the matter.

Local white farmers will be compensated on the developments that they did on the farm that were acquired by government. Nick Mangwana, Information secretary - Zimbabwe

He says the government will compensate the farmers for building infrastructure that these farms needed.

Initially, the white farmers demanded a much higher settlement and the government was offering less, he adds.

Then a team of international evaluators were brought in and they evaluated the cost of the infrastructure to the value of $5 billion and then the Zimbabwean government offered $3.5 billion which everyone settled for. Nick Mangwana, Information secretary - Zimbabwe

It is a lot of money, but it will not come from the fiscus, it will probably come from a bond or the two parties will go and try raise the money together. The deed obligates both parties to contribute to the raising of the funding. Nick Mangwana, Information secretary - Zimbabwe

He says most white farmers are not keen to come back to the same farms that were taken from them and they would rather move elsewhere.

The likelihood of a black farmers being evicted is very slim but in the chance that they are, alternatives will be offered to the black farmers. Nick Mangwana, Information secretary - Zimbabwe

Kakago says this move by Zimbabwe shows that black lives do not matter and foreign farmers should not attain rights that supersede the rights of citizens.

There is no foreign entity that acquires rights that supersede the legitimate interests of the state. Brian Kakago, Constitutional lawyer

Listen below to the full conversation: