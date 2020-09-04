People are perfected as a result of their experience of failure - Prof Jansen
Professor Jonathan Jansen is known for his strong views on transformation, peaceful reconciliation and unity, in recognition of his contribution to education Prof Jansen has received honorary doctorates in education from the United Kingdom and the United States.
He holds numerous fellowships which include senior Professor at the University of the Free State and President of the SA Institute of Race Relations and of the SA Academy of Science and distinguished professor in the Faculty of Education at the University Stellenbosch.
He was awarded the Education Africa Lifetime Achiever Award in New York and the Spendlove Award from the University of California for his contributions to tolerance, democracy and human rights.
He has written several columns in leading newspapers within South Africa and published several books which has made him one of the country’s bestselling author.
Jansen joined Azania Mosaka to discuss the upside of failure and how educating about failure could impact people of all ages.
Jansen shared that when he speaks to the youth and mentions that he failed his first year in university many do not believe him as they focus more his success than the road to success.
As an 18 to 19 year old I can tell you it was devastating and the people in your community, your church and family look at you and say: 'Here is another one of the kids from the Cape Flats who’s not going to make it,' but also they are other people who believe you will make it.Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University
People don’t just grow up perfect, they are perfected as a result of their experience of failure.Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University
I have always had discourages but I have always had encourages.Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University
Jansen says when he had failed he could have made many excuses regarding the education system at the time but had to stand back and look within himself and ask the question 'What have I learnt from that failure?’ in order to move on.
The question is not the failure it's what does the failure teach you.Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University
Jansen adds that the big booster in his life is having people who believes and stood by him through his failure as he believes that some of the challenges people face in order for them to move past them they have people who support them and that maybe emotionally.
Listen below for the full interview ...
