Competition Tribunal to prosecute two firms for COVID-19 irregular PPE pricing
The Competition Tribunal is set to prosecute two companies in connection with the accessive pricing of the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).
KwaZulu-Natal based Ateltico Investments (Pty) Ltd and BlueCollar Occupational Health (Pty) Ltd from Gauteng will be the first case the tribunal will hear.
The tribunal is set to hear the second case against a Gauteng based company called Tsutsumani Business Enterprises CC.
The cases are in connection with masks and sanitisers supplied to the South African Police Service at grossly inflated prices.
Lester Kiewit on the Midday Report chats to Competition Commission cartels division manager Makgale Mohlala to weigh in on the matter.
We are prosecuting these companies for accessive pricing against the state who procured masks and sanitisers from these companies and these companies charged it accessibly.Makgale Mohlala, Cartels division manager - Competition Commission
The Competition Tribunal received a complaint from the SAPS and given that it was under pressure to procure the PPEs, all the companies that could supply, charged the police high amounts, he says.
They then lodged a complain to say that the commission must look into this and see if the prices they were charged are not high.Makgale Mohlala, Cartels division manager - Competition Commission
