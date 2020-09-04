Clicks labelled racist for campaign ‘prejudiced against black natural hair’
JOHANNESBURG - Beauty and health retailer Clicks has come under fire for an advert which is seen as prejudiced against black natural hair.
In a campaign run on its website, the company published an image of black hair, which is labelled as dry and damaged, while an example of white hair is described as fine and flat.
The juxtaposed illustrations have sparked widespread outrage on social media, with the company accused of being racist.
The last time some multinational retail store undermined black people like this there were major consequences. Clicks is applying for consequences. This is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/VexJROqbin— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) September 4, 2020
Dear Clicks— IG:@tall_nique_ 🎀 (@Tall_NiQue) September 4, 2020
Our hair is not dull and dry. Our hair is unique, curly, strong and most definitely beautiful... ☺️💕 pic.twitter.com/bbGUXTBrd6
Clicks has now taken the ad down and apologised, saying it is a strong advocate of natural hair.
We would like to issue an unequivocal apology. We have removed the images which go against everything we believe in. We do not condone racism and we are strong advocates of natural hair. We are deeply sorry and will put in place stricter measures on our website.— Clicks (@Clicks_SA) September 4, 2020
Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.@
This article first appeared on EWN : Clicks labelled racist for campaign ‘prejudiced against black natural hair’
More from Local
Utility urges Jozi residents to keep some water in case power loss halts supply
Spokesperson Isaac Dhludhlu says they have a system in place that is able to monitor all the 138 reservoirs across the city.Read More
Kabelo Mabalane on a mission to raise R6-million to feed schoolchildren
What is exciting for him and Peteni Kuzwayo is that they have challenged themselves like never before mentally and physically.Read More
Union applauds the opening of hospital 'that will take care of police members'
The hospital in Tshwane has 160 beds that will be used by the police officials who have contracted COVID-19.Read More
'This year’s Zulu reed dance will focus particularly on gender-based violence'
Only 30 Zulu maidens have been permitted to attend the annual Zulu reed dance tomorrow.Read More
People are perfected as a result of their experience of failure - Prof Jansen
Professor Jonathan Jansen discusses the upside of failure on The Azania Moasaka Show.Read More
'I wish SA can appoint qualified action people like Eskom CEO André de Ruyter'
Listeners weigh in on the suspension of the Eskom managers who led two of its biggest generating plants.Read More
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88%
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 633,015. There were 2,420 new infections. Gauteng has 211,687 infections to date.Read More
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted
Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show.Read More
Eskom to move to Stage 3 load shedding on Friday morning
The power utility says this is because of reduced demand and a much improved weather.Read More
Zero Dropout campaign aims to nurture relationships with learners every day
Programme director Merle Mansfield welcomes Department of Basic Education projections and numbers about dropouts.Read More
More from Lifestyle
The song 'Sober' was given to me by the creative gods - Graeme Watkins
The musician says being a songwriter who has been in the collective all his life and now doing it all alone is a very daunting task.Read More
Azania Mosaka talks about parenting in the age of cyberbullying
This talk was filmed and uploaded by the volunteers who organised this TEDx event.Read More
At Leeds they still think I am one of them even after many years - Lucas Radebe
The Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend takes us down memory lane on #Hanging out with Clement.Read More
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough
In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group).Read More
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money
Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take
Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies
His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday.Read More
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes'
Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin.Read More
I always thought I was going to be a DJ - Leanne Manas
Clement Manyathela chats to the Morning Live presenter in this week's #HangingOutwithClement.Read More
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC
Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice.Read More