The song 'Sober' was given to me by the creative gods - Graeme Watkins





Graeme Watkins, frontman of beloved South African groups The Graeme Watkins Project and Swing City, has returned to the studio in 2020 and bringing a fresh new approach to his solo project.

After a decade of fronting popular South African groups, as part of collectives, Graeme Watkins ventured out into writing in a solo capacity.

The musician joined Azania Mosaka to talk about his journey.

Lockdown was an opportunity to get away from the world and get on with the music. When I released the song 'Sober', my sister called and says: 'Is everything okay?' It was actually born from a conversation with somebody, it was an argument. I remember leaving the argument so frustrated with myself. I wished this person could show some little emotional sobriety because it was talking to a drunk person. I went home and had this melody 'Call me when you're sober.' Graeme Watkins, Musician

As a country, we have to deal with that quite a bit, it is something that a lot of us have to grapple with. I had to bring in a relationship perspective as well. The song was really a gift to me, I can't claim too much of it. It was one of those songs that I sat down and wrote and it just came. It was given to me by the creative gods, or to Him. Graeme Watkins, Musician

On what his bandmates think of the solo journey that he wanna go on, Graeme says it started a while back.

The journey started about a year-and-a-half ago. I went into my studio and just started writing. One day I gave my manager a USB and told here I have written some songs and let me know what you think. An hour later I got this call saying ''You need to do something with this because this is fantastic. We started working on it and the band was so supportive. We are all musicians in our own right. They are more than just my bandmates, they are family. Graeme Watkins, Musician

As a solo artist you kind of giving all of yourself. It is a very different experience as a songwriter who has been in the collective all his life and now doing it all alone. It is a very daunting task. Graeme Watkins

Listen below for the full interview ...