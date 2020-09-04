The song 'Sober' was given to me by the creative gods - Graeme Watkins
Graeme Watkins, frontman of beloved South African groups The Graeme Watkins Project and Swing City, has returned to the studio in 2020 and bringing a fresh new approach to his solo project.
After a decade of fronting popular South African groups, as part of collectives, Graeme Watkins ventured out into writing in a solo capacity.
The musician joined Azania Mosaka to talk about his journey.
Lockdown was an opportunity to get away from the world and get on with the music. When I released the song 'Sober', my sister called and says: 'Is everything okay?' It was actually born from a conversation with somebody, it was an argument. I remember leaving the argument so frustrated with myself. I wished this person could show some little emotional sobriety because it was talking to a drunk person. I went home and had this melody 'Call me when you're sober.'Graeme Watkins, Musician
As a country, we have to deal with that quite a bit, it is something that a lot of us have to grapple with. I had to bring in a relationship perspective as well. The song was really a gift to me, I can't claim too much of it. It was one of those songs that I sat down and wrote and it just came. It was given to me by the creative gods, or to Him.Graeme Watkins, Musician
On what his bandmates think of the solo journey that he wanna go on, Graeme says it started a while back.
The journey started about a year-and-a-half ago. I went into my studio and just started writing. One day I gave my manager a USB and told here I have written some songs and let me know what you think. An hour later I got this call saying ''You need to do something with this because this is fantastic. We started working on it and the band was so supportive. We are all musicians in our own right. They are more than just my bandmates, they are family.Graeme Watkins, Musician
As a solo artist you kind of giving all of yourself. It is a very different experience as a songwriter who has been in the collective all his life and now doing it all alone. It is a very daunting task.Graeme Watkins
Listen below for the full interview ...
More from Lifestyle
Clicks labelled racist for campaign ‘prejudiced against black natural hair’
In a campaign run on its website, the company published an image of black hair, which is labelled as dry and damaged, while an example of white hair is described as fine and flat.Read More
Azania Mosaka talks about parenting in the age of cyberbullying
This talk was filmed and uploaded by the volunteers who organised this TEDx event.Read More
At Leeds they still think I am one of them even after many years - Lucas Radebe
The Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend takes us down memory lane on #Hanging out with Clement.Read More
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough
In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group).Read More
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money
Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take
Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies
His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday.Read More
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes'
Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin.Read More
I always thought I was going to be a DJ - Leanne Manas
Clement Manyathela chats to the Morning Live presenter in this week's #HangingOutwithClement.Read More
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC
Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice.Read More