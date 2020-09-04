'This year’s Zulu reed dance will focus particularly on gender-based violence'

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Highs and Lows
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Nik Rabinowitz
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nik Rabinowitz - Stand-up comedian at ...
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Utility urges Jozi residents to keep some water in case power loss halts supply Spokesperson Isaac Dhludhlu says they have a system in place that is able to monitor all the 138 reservoirs across the city. 4 September 2020 5:44 PM
Kabelo Mabalane on a mission to raise R6-million to feed schoolchildren What is exciting for him and Peteni Kuzwayo is that they have challenged themselves like never before mentally and physically. 4 September 2020 5:34 PM
Union applauds the opening of hospital 'that will take care of police members' The hospital in Tshwane has 160 beds that will be used by the police officials who have contracted COVID-19. 4 September 2020 4:49 PM
View all Local
Competition Tribunal to prosecute two firms for COVID-19 irregular PPE pricing Cartels division manager Makgale Mohlala explains why the commission is going after these companies. 4 September 2020 2:13 PM
Zimbabwe adamant that black farmers won't be evicted via land compensation plan Information Secretary Nick Mangwana and constitutional lawyer Brian Kakago reflect on the country compensating white farmers. 4 September 2020 11:19 AM
The DA is party that prides itself on its diversity - Natasha Mazzone DA chief whip and deputy chairperson of the Federal Council says the party will host a policy conference over the weekend. 4 September 2020 7:26 AM
View all Politics
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show. 3 September 2020 7:42 PM
Tough times come and go says Truworths CEO after 28% lockdown profit drop 'Look for the opportunities'. The Money Show interviews veteran Truworths CEO Michael Mark. 3 September 2020 7:26 PM
Promises Promises: What is going on with the Steinhoff case? John Perlman speaks to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi for more on this. 3 September 2020 6:52 PM
View all Business
The song 'Sober' was given to me by the creative gods - Graeme Watkins The musician says being a songwriter who has been in the collective all his life and now doing it all alone is a very daunting tas... 4 September 2020 3:38 PM
Clicks labelled racist for campaign ‘prejudiced against black natural hair’ In a campaign run on its website, the company published an image of black hair, which is labelled as dry and damaged, while an exa... 4 September 2020 2:20 PM
Azania Mosaka talks about parenting in the age of cyberbullying This talk was filmed and uploaded by the volunteers who organised this TEDx event. 3 September 2020 3:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
When a club is sold it must retain its name, area and history - Mike Ntombela Former player Eric Tinkler says the way Bidvest Wits sale unfolded is disgraceful especially the treatment of staff and players. 4 September 2020 6:43 PM
At Leeds they still think I am one of them even after many years - Lucas Radebe The Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend takes us down memory lane on #Hanging out with Clement. 3 September 2020 11:56 AM
This is a very strong statement cricket players have put out - Stuart Hess Thirty contracted cricket players have written a letter expressing their concerns over Cricket South Africa's governance crisis. 2 September 2020 1:31 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man makes funny plea with City Council to rename boneless chicken wings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 September 2020 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Daughter's singing halted by mother falling through roof mid song Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 September 2020 8:27 AM
[WATCH] David Blaine flying using only helium balloons goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 September 2020 7:58 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88% The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 633,015. There were 2,420 new infections. Gauteng has 211,687 infections to d... 3 September 2020 9:48 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'This year’s Zulu reed dance will focus particularly on gender-based violence'

4 September 2020 4:18 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
KwaZulu Natal
Reed Dance

Only 30 Zulu maidens have been permitted to attend the annual Zulu reed dance tomorrow.

This year the annual Umkhosi Womhlanga also known as the Zulu reed dance will be done virtually due to the coronavirus Pandemic.

The traditional event which is spearheaded by Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, will take place tomorrow. Usually the festivity is attended by more than 20,000 Zulu maidens but due to the pandemic, only 30 maidens have been permitted to attend as reported by the Zulu king's household and the Department of Arts and Culture in the province.

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the event, which takes place annually, is usually attended by thousands of maidens who go for virginity testing in celebration and encouraging abstinence until marriage and also a way of trying to prevent the spread of HIV and Aids, which many consider a privilege.

This year’s event will focus particularly on the issue of gender-based violence and this is of course backed by the worrying event of women abuse in the province and perhaps most notably the issue of uMthwalume murders.

Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

RELATED: Community frustrated as uMthwalume serial killings suspect commits suicide

Duma added that this year the maidens will not carry reeds but rather placards with messages on the issue of gender-based violence and that the Zulu King will be making an address at the event.

People will be able to stream the event on all social media platforms in a bid to accommodate the thousands who will not attend.


4 September 2020 4:18 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
KwaZulu Natal
Reed Dance

More from Local

water-tap-faucet-plumbing-123rf

Utility urges Jozi residents to keep some water in case power loss halts supply

4 September 2020 5:44 PM

Spokesperson Isaac Dhludhlu says they have a system in place that is able to monitor all the 138 reservoirs across the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kabelo Mabelane

Kabelo Mabalane on a mission to raise R6-million to feed schoolchildren

4 September 2020 5:34 PM

What is exciting for him and Peteni Kuzwayo is that they have challenged themselves like never before mentally and physically.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-PPE-personal-protective-equipment-gloves-mask-glasses-healthcare-123rf

Union applauds the opening of hospital 'that will take care of police members'

4 September 2020 4:49 PM

The hospital in Tshwane has 160 beds that will be used by the police officials who have contracted COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prof Jonathan Jansen

People are perfected as a result of their experience of failure - Prof Jansen

4 September 2020 3:45 PM

Professor Jonathan Jansen discusses the upside of failure on The Azania Moasaka Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

clicksjpg

Clicks labelled racist for campaign ‘prejudiced against black natural hair’

4 September 2020 2:20 PM

In a campaign run on its website, the company published an image of black hair, which is labelled as dry and damaged, while an example of white hair is described as fine and flat.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eskom-logojfif

'I wish SA can appoint qualified action people like Eskom CEO André de Ruyter'

4 September 2020 10:26 AM

Listeners weigh in on the suspension of the Eskom managers who led two of its biggest generating plants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 testing statistics modelling 123rf

UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88%

3 September 2020 9:48 PM

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 633,015. There were 2,420 new infections. Gauteng has 211,687 infections to date.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kulula-facebookjpg

Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted

3 September 2020 7:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Light bulb, electricity, load shedding.

Eskom to move to Stage 3 load shedding on Friday morning

3 September 2020 5:42 PM

The power utility says this is because of reduced demand and a much improved weather.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-learner-child-pupil-writing-notebook-classroom-pencil-stationery-123rf

Zero Dropout campaign aims to nurture relationships with learners every day

3 September 2020 5:20 PM

Programme director Merle Mansfield welcomes Department of Basic Education projections and numbers about dropouts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Kabelo Mabalane on a mission to raise R6-million to feed schoolchildren

Local

Competition Tribunal to prosecute two firms for COVID-19 irregular PPE pricing

Politics

Clicks labelled racist for campaign ‘prejudiced against black natural hair’

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

EWN Weather Watch: A warm weekend for most, but not the W Cape

4 September 2020 7:39 PM

DA: SA's many damaging policies must be addressed urgently

4 September 2020 7:18 PM

Former ANC MP Smith: R700k loan from Agrizzi was not linked to Bosasa

4 September 2020 6:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA