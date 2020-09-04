'This year’s Zulu reed dance will focus particularly on gender-based violence'





This year the annual Umkhosi Womhlanga also known as the Zulu reed dance will be done virtually due to the coronavirus Pandemic.

The traditional event which is spearheaded by Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, will take place tomorrow. Usually the festivity is attended by more than 20,000 Zulu maidens but due to the pandemic, only 30 maidens have been permitted to attend as reported by the Zulu king's household and the Department of Arts and Culture in the province.

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the event, which takes place annually, is usually attended by thousands of maidens who go for virginity testing in celebration and encouraging abstinence until marriage and also a way of trying to prevent the spread of HIV and Aids, which many consider a privilege.

This year’s event will focus particularly on the issue of gender-based violence and this is of course backed by the worrying event of women abuse in the province and perhaps most notably the issue of uMthwalume murders. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Duma added that this year the maidens will not carry reeds but rather placards with messages on the issue of gender-based violence and that the Zulu King will be making an address at the event.

People will be able to stream the event on all social media platforms in a bid to accommodate the thousands who will not attend.