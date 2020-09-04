Union applauds the opening of hospital 'that will take care of police members'
South Africa’s first police hospital was opened on Thursday at the Tshwane South African Police Service (SAPS) Academy by the Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale, together with SAPS national commissioner General Khehla Sitole and the management of the SA Police Medical Scheme.
The hospital has 160 beds that will be used by the police officials who have contracted COVID-19.
South African Police Union (Sapu) deputy general secretary Peter Ntsime says this hospital has been requested by the member of SAPS as the officials were on the forefront when the lockdown was announced by the president.
They made sure South African citizens were safe and following lockdown regulation which led to many police officials to become the first respondent to the disease.
We applaud the commissioner of police on taking the initiative of opening this isolation place.Peter Ntsime, Deputy general secretary - South African Police Union
At the moment it is an isolation for members with Coronavirus but it will be a hospital that will take care of the members of the police and we really appreciate that call.Peter Ntsime, Deputy general secretary - South African Police Union
Listen below for the full interview ...
