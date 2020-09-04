When a club is sold it must retain its name, area and history - Mike Ntombela
Some Premier Soccer League focus will be on Wits University, who will be playing for the last time in the top flight. To look back n the club and role it played - it was formed in 1921 and were league champions in 2017, won the MTN in 2016, the Nedbank Cup in 2020 - we are joined by two former players Mike Ntombela and Eric Tinkler.
I joined Wits at the age of 15. I grew up on the West Rand and played for a small club called Florida Albion. For me to try and see a future in the game I believed the best for me was to go to a club like Wits, which was known already back then as a fantastic development club and also because it was involved in the NSL back in those days.Eric Tinkler, Former Wits player
My objective was to play for the province and get my provincial colours and then play for the Wits senior team ad eventually see my chance of playing overseas because then it was a professional sport. Football wasn't professional in South Africa. We only trained in the evening once I became a player for the Wits senior team. For me it was probably the best junior development club in the country and I think probably still is.Eric Tinkler, Former Wits player
I started in 1981. I had trials at Kaizer Chiefs and Highlands Park and I thought I would never play professional football until that opportunity which came when I went to watch Wits as they were training. Fortunately, Mike Mangena was there and he told Raymond Hack and Ronnie Schloss that this is the person who can play for us. I joined the reserve team which played in the NSLMike Ntombela, Former Wits player
The highlights of my career at Wits are that year when I joined as well as 1985 when we won the JPS Cup and I was man of the match.Mike Ntombela, Former Wits player
It is very disgraceful how this whole thing has unfolded, I must be honest. I think the way it was treated and how the staff and players were treated is disgraceful and very sad. We are talking of a club that has existed for close to a hundred years and it's no longer going to exist. We look at what this club has given this country when it comes to youth development and the number of young players that have come out of this club and gone on to do better things, greater things, playing for national teams, playing overseas, playing for big clubs here in South Africa and we basically allow it to not exist anymore. It's very said.Eric Tinkler, Former Wits player
Wits taught me a lot of things I value them to a very large extent, even better at times than what I had done at Sundowns because I knew what social cohesion is and playing with other races and also how to go on with life in professional football. It is quite sad the way it has ended but that's business. Maybe in future when clubs are sold they should remain in the areas where they are and the names of the clubs must not be changed because that is the history of the club which should not be washed down just like that.Mike Ntombela, Former Wits player
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Sport
At Leeds they still think I am one of them even after many years - Lucas Radebe
The Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend takes us down memory lane on #Hanging out with Clement.Read More
This is a very strong statement cricket players have put out - Stuart Hess
Thirty contracted cricket players have written a letter expressing their concerns over Cricket South Africa's governance crisis.Read More
'Cricket SA affiliates have raised concerns on nomination process'
CSA in major power play as annual general meeting hangs in the balance.Read More
Nick Bester: 'I'm lucky to be alive'
Shaun-Nick Bester has described in detail how his father, former Comrades champion Nick Bester, was attacked and left with serious injuries while on a training run on Sunday morning.Read More
Former Comrades champion Nick Bester in ICU after being attacked during robbery
Former Comrades champion Nick Bester is in ICU after being attacked while training in the Magalies mountains near his house.Read More
Swallows win promotion to the PSL
Chairperson David Mogashoa says the players have performed beyond expectations and have not lost a match since the bio-buble.Read More
Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa
Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct.Read More
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave'
Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club.Read More
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November
After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they host Ghana in the penultimate qualifier.Read More
Sundowns looking to close the gap at the top of the PSL log
Pre-tournament favourites Sevilla and Inter Milan set for an exciting clash in the Europa League final this evening.Read More