When a club is sold it must retain its name, area and history - Mike Ntombela





Some Premier Soccer League focus will be on Wits University, who will be playing for the last time in the top flight. To look back n the club and role it played - it was formed in 1921 and were league champions in 2017, won the MTN in 2016, the Nedbank Cup in 2020 - we are joined by two former players Mike Ntombela and Eric Tinkler.

I joined Wits at the age of 15. I grew up on the West Rand and played for a small club called Florida Albion. For me to try and see a future in the game I believed the best for me was to go to a club like Wits, which was known already back then as a fantastic development club and also because it was involved in the NSL back in those days. Eric Tinkler, Former Wits player

My objective was to play for the province and get my provincial colours and then play for the Wits senior team ad eventually see my chance of playing overseas because then it was a professional sport. Football wasn't professional in South Africa. We only trained in the evening once I became a player for the Wits senior team. For me it was probably the best junior development club in the country and I think probably still is. Eric Tinkler, Former Wits player

I started in 1981. I had trials at Kaizer Chiefs and Highlands Park and I thought I would never play professional football until that opportunity which came when I went to watch Wits as they were training. Fortunately, Mike Mangena was there and he told Raymond Hack and Ronnie Schloss that this is the person who can play for us. I joined the reserve team which played in the NSL Mike Ntombela, Former Wits player

The highlights of my career at Wits are that year when I joined as well as 1985 when we won the JPS Cup and I was man of the match. Mike Ntombela, Former Wits player

It is very disgraceful how this whole thing has unfolded, I must be honest. I think the way it was treated and how the staff and players were treated is disgraceful and very sad. We are talking of a club that has existed for close to a hundred years and it's no longer going to exist. We look at what this club has given this country when it comes to youth development and the number of young players that have come out of this club and gone on to do better things, greater things, playing for national teams, playing overseas, playing for big clubs here in South Africa and we basically allow it to not exist anymore. It's very said. Eric Tinkler, Former Wits player

Wits taught me a lot of things I value them to a very large extent, even better at times than what I had done at Sundowns because I knew what social cohesion is and playing with other races and also how to go on with life in professional football. It is quite sad the way it has ended but that's business. Maybe in future when clubs are sold they should remain in the areas where they are and the names of the clubs must not be changed because that is the history of the club which should not be washed down just like that. Mike Ntombela, Former Wits player

