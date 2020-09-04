Kabelo Mabalane on a mission to raise R6-million to feed schoolchildren
Musician Kabelo Mabalane and his coach Peteni Kuzwayo have joined heads for a good cause by partnering with investment group Old mutual by running from Johannesburg to Durban to raise R6-million to feed schoolchildren. The campaign is done to raise money to feed 10,000 children for a year.
When I phoned Peteni about all these numbers coming out on TV about infection, people dying and hunger being an issue in that ECD level, the age groups between 1 and 7 being affected. I said to him we need to do something for people to stand up, listen and donate.Kabelo Mabalane, Musician
Mabalane added that although he is a bit nervous, he and Kuzwayo have a little experience regarding endurance and that they will have to challenge themselves both mentally and physically when they embark on their journey.
We have a little experience with regard to endurance but it goes without being said that we are about to embark on a mission where we're going to have challenged ourselves beyond where we have ever been both mentally and physically and that’s what makes it exciting.Kabelo Mabalane, Musician
RELATED: Impact of COVID-19 on school feeding schemes
Mabalane says the investment group Old Mutual has provided them a stepping stone by investing R1.1-million and an additional R15,000 from the public. He has pleaded to the public to help raise funds for them to reach the goal of R6-million by donating to their website hopewitheverystep.com
Listen below for the full interview ...
