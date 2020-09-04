Kabelo Mabalane on a mission to raise R6-million to feed schoolchildren





Musician Kabelo Mabalane and his coach Peteni Kuzwayo have joined heads for a good cause by partnering with investment group Old mutual by running from Johannesburg to Durban to raise R6-million to feed schoolchildren. The campaign is done to raise money to feed 10,000 children for a year.

When I phoned Peteni about all these numbers coming out on TV about infection, people dying and hunger being an issue in that ECD level, the age groups between 1 and 7 being affected. I said to him we need to do something for people to stand up, listen and donate. Kabelo Mabalane, Musician

Mabalane added that although he is a bit nervous, he and Kuzwayo have a little experience regarding endurance and that they will have to challenge themselves both mentally and physically when they embark on their journey.

We have a little experience with regard to endurance but it goes without being said that we are about to embark on a mission where we're going to have challenged ourselves beyond where we have ever been both mentally and physically and that’s what makes it exciting. Kabelo Mabalane, Musician

Mabalane says the investment group Old Mutual has provided them a stepping stone by investing R1.1-million and an additional R15,000 from the public. He has pleaded to the public to help raise funds for them to reach the goal of R6-million by donating to their website hopewitheverystep.com

