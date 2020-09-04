Utility urges Jozi residents to keep some water in case power loss halts supply





Business Tech has reported on Johannesburg Water warning of water supply problems as a result of an increase in Eskom load shedding and as result the water utility is advising that residents should check load shedding schedules as water supply does get affected by power outages.

John Perlman on Afternoon Drive speaks to Joburg Water spokesperson Isaac Dhludhlu for more on this.

Under normal circumstances, whenever there is no load shedding we are able to supply water sustainably to all residents of the City of Johannesburg. When we experience power loss we have pockets of areas affected, not the entire city, because our reservoirs are built in such a way that they have capacity to be able to supply water, especially in low-lying areas. Isaac Dhludhlu, Spokesperson - Joburg Water

The areas that turn to be affected are high-lying areas like Northcliff and Brixton because they pump from the reservoir into the tower and from the tower they come to the high-lying areas. So we do find that in some instances that they get either low pressure or total loss of water. Isaac Dhludhlu, Spokesperson - Joburg Water

We do get informed when there is trouble coming but if Eskom says they don't have capacity there isn't much we can do about it. From our side we have a system in place that is able to monitor all the reservoirs across the city - 138 of them - to make sure that we are able to see every minute and every hour in terms of consumption and we are able then to mitigate. Isaac Dhludhlu, Spokesperson - Joburg Water

Because this is a planned nationwide outage by the national provider, we then say as City of Johannesburg and Johannesburg Water do look after your schedule. You know exactly what time and how many hours your schedule is. Normally in the City of Johannesburg it's four hours. Do keep some water, even if it one 20-litre bucket just to last you for that four hours. Immediately power comes back our systems kick in and we are able to replenish and also fill up the towers. Isaac Dhludhlu, Spokesperson - Joburg Water

