Sundowns win third successive PSL title
Mamelodi Sundowns won their third successive Absa Premiership title after beating Black Leopards 3-0 on Saturday afternoon, while Kaizer Chiefs drew 1-1 with Baroka FC.
The stalemate extended Amakhosi's silverware drought to five seasons.
Baroka survived relegation.
Orlando Pirates finished in third spot after beating Stellenbosch FC 1-0.
What. A. Season.— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 5, 2020
What. A. Team.
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆#Sundowns #AbsaPrem #Champ10ns pic.twitter.com/Tl9EmGHsgq
