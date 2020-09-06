Mpumalanga SAPS search for suspect who fatally shot actress Thandeka Mdeliswa
JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police say they're searching for the man who fatally shot actress Thandeka Mdeliswa in what has been described as an act of gender-based violence.
Mdeliswa best known for her lead role in the SABC 1 popular drama series, Ikani was shot in what her family describes as an act of gender-based violence.
The police's Leonard Hlathi said she was gunned down earlier this week and died at The Steve Biko Hospital on Saturday.
“We are out and about looking for the man responsible. We are requesting information from the public to assist us. Those who have information regarding this act should approach the police so we are able to put the person responsible behind bars.”
News of the actress death has caused further outrage on social media over the senseless killing of women at the hands of men.
