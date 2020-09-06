I'd love to be known for creating music that makes people happy - Siya Charles
Tenor and bass trombonist, composer and arranger Siya Charles is a self-confessed nomad. She was born in Johannesburg 29 years ago and her family moved to East London when she was 4. After that, they settled in Cape Town for a while, then moved to the Eastern Cape again when she was 8. They spent 2 years in Queenstown, then eventually planting their roots in Port Elizabeth.
“My father was a civil engineer so we moved around when he worked on different projects. You could say that’s where my love for being nomadic came from”, she told Jazz It Out.
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Siya for more about her and her career.
There was always so much joy in the home because if you're not listening to beautiful music, music of Philadelphia soul like The O'Jays, The Manhattans, we all times be singing with my late mother. She would always hum the Xhosa hymns, so we were always surrounded by music. She loved jazz as well.Siya Charles, Tenor and bass trombonist, composer and arranger
We were always watching videos or listening to the music of the past and that inspired us to creative and I guess that's how we developed our love for music. I loved the keyboard from a very young age but I got very frustrated because I couldn't read music. I taught myself with my ears how to play it. I am a self-taught pianist.Siya Charles, Tenor and bass trombonist, composer and arranger
When I was 10 years old I had a little keyboard that my mom had bought me. Then I got to high school and I started playing the trombone.Siya Charles, Tenor and bass trombonist, composer and arranger
I would love to be remembered as somebody who made music that made people happy. I would like to see people when my sounds come up, they either tap their feet or they get up and dance because you're inspiring them and you're bringing joy into their lives.Siya Charles, Tenor and bass trombonist, composer and arranger
On the effect of COVID-19 on the music industry, Siya says the arts as one of the first sectors to be impacted and probably one of the last ones to recover.
It has been quite tough on us but we've got to adapt and we have as artists that we will adapt and take our music performances virtually. And now we do a lot of live streaming or prerecorded performances and we upload them onto pay-per-view platforms. That has really helped, not only just to have income coming in but also to continue to share the love of music. As artists we are quite communal so when you are isolated it stifles your creativity.Siya Charles, Tenor and bass trombonist, composer and arranger
Listen below for the full interview...
