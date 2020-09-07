Streaming issues? Report here
De Lille in letter instructed officials to push Beitbridge fence tender - SIU

7 September 2020 7:36 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Patricia de Lille
Tender
Department of public works
Beit Bridge Border

Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the report also found that a contractor was predetermined therefore the process was irregular.

The Special Investigative Unit (SIU) has been investigating irregularities of the Beitbridge border post fence that has cost the state R40 million.

The SIU report found that Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille was ill advised by her adviser Melissa Whitehead citing that the project should have cost the state R26 million meaning the government overpaid for the fence by R14 million.

RELATED: De Lille answers questions about the Beitridge border fence

Bongani Bingwa speaks to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago to give more insight on the matter.

We found when we did the investigation that there was a lot of pressure that was put and we got an impression that the contractor was ready predetermined and therefore, processes were not followed.

Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - SIU

We found that there were no proper processes therefore the whole process was irregular. We found that De Lille was the one that wrote the letter instructing officials to push the matter quickly and the matter has been referred to National Treasury.

Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - SIU

He says the SIU report found that the kind of fence that was created was not in line with the speck that was put.

Listen below to the full conversation:


