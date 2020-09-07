[WATCH] Boy explaining to his father why he doesn't smile for pics goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Boy explaining to his father why he doesn't smile for pics goes viral

Social media is talking after a young boy explained why he doesn't smile for pictures. In the video the boy says he doesn't like to force himself to be happy when he is not. But added that if he is in a good mood, then he actually smiles.

Watch the video below:

I asked my son why he doesn’t smile in pictures. His answer was so good I won’t try to force him again. pic.twitter.com/46AGeVHcN6 — Kevín (@KevOnStage) September 7, 2020

