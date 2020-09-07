[VIDEO] Scary moment as student gets robbed during a Zoom class





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Man makes funny plea with City Council to rename boneless chicken wings

Scary moment as student gets robbed during a Zoom class

Social media is talking after a video of a student getting robbed during a Zoom virtual class went viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: