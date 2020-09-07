'Businesses failed to focus more on healthcare needs,' says leading investigator
The Hawks are investigating more than 50 cases relating to personal protective equipment that have failed to meet safety standards.
Four companies have been charged for supplying substandard and falsified personal protective equipment distributed to hospitals which could have placed the lives of healthcare workers at risk.
South African Health Products Regulatory Authority leading investigator Mr Jones spoke to Clement Manyathela. He said that the biggest risk of providing healthcare workers with falsified personal protective could lead to them contracting COVID-19 and that they are collaborating with authorities in holding those responsible for corruption.
The failure is on the business side the focus was more on the healthcare needs. If the companies were educated on healthcare needs it cannot be jumping into anything. You have to remember people are in desperate need, we're not even talking about patients, we're talking about healthcare workers who don’t have time to check if the masks are clean.Mr Jones, Leading investigator - South African Health Products Regulatory Authority
Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi also joined the conversation, explaining that the cases might have gone up this week as the investigation is still ongoing in all provinces.
In essence we are looking at issues of corruption.Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, spokesperson-Hawks
We are doing our best to make sure those who are involved in any corruption are taken to court.Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, spokesperson-Hawks
RELATED: Competition Tribunal to prosecute two firms for COVID-19 irregular PPE pricing
Mulaudzi says the investigation is looking into issues of corruption, fraud, municipal regulations that have not been followed correctly amongst many other things.
