Callers outraged by Clicks controversial advert and EFF protest against it

It's a very thorough policy that looks at the various drivers - Gwen Ngwenya Democratic Alliance head of policy Gwen Ngwenya says it's difficult to build wealth when you don't have income.
SAHRC to meet Clicks and those involved in the hair advertisement Commissioner Andre Gaum says they want to understand the measures taken by Clicks to guard against such acts in the future.
Matona was asked to recuse himself at Eskom board meeting and suspended - report Tshediso Matona says he discovered for the first time the resolution of the board that ended with him being suspended.
De Lille in letter instructed officials to push Beitbridge fence tender - SIU Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the report also found that a contractor was predetermined therefore the process was irregular.
Competition Tribunal to prosecute two firms for COVID-19 irregular PPE pricing Cartels division manager Makgale Mohlala explains why the commission is going after these companies.
Zimbabwe adamant that black farmers won't be evicted via land compensation plan Information Secretary Nick Mangwana and constitutional lawyer Brian Kakago reflect on the country compensating white farmers.
Eskom escalates load shedding to stage 2 The utility said level one load shedding would then resume at 8 o'clock tomorrow morning.
Pioneer Foods is recalling only one batch of grape juice - Wendy Knowler The journalist says consumers will be worried by the thought of this glass passing down your throat or, even worse, that of your c...
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show.
I'd love to be known for creating music that makes people happy - Siya Charles The composer and arranger says as artists they are quite communal so when they are isolated during lockdown it stifles creativity.
Mpumalanga SAPS search for suspect who fatally shot actress Thandeka Mdeliswa Best known for her lead role in the SABC 1 popular drama series Ikani, Thandeka Mdeliswa was shot in what her family described as...
The song 'Sober' was given to me by the creative gods - Graeme Watkins The musician says being a songwriter who has been in the collective all his life and now doing it all alone is a very daunting tas...
Sundowns win third successive PSL title Kaizer Chiefs' silverware drought continues after they drew 1-1 with Baroka FC, finishing in second spot.
When a club is sold it must retain its name, area and history - Mike Ntombela Former player Eric Tinkler says the way Bidvest Wits sale unfolded is disgraceful especially the treatment of staff and players.
At Leeds they still think I am one of them even after many years - Lucas Radebe The Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend takes us down memory lane on #Hanging out with Clement.
[WATCH] Boy explaining to his father why he doesn't smile for pics goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
[VIDEO] Scary moment as student gets robbed during a Zoom class Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
[WATCH] Man makes funny plea with City Council to rename boneless chicken wings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 563,891 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 638,517. There were 1,633 new infections. There were 16,367 new tests conduct...
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in.
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic.
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people.
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we're South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine.
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people.
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in.
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24.
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show.
Callers outraged by Clicks controversial advert and EFF protest against it

7 September 2020 10:53 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
EFF
Clicks
advert

Clement Manyathela facilitated a listeners' debate on the public outcry brought on by Clicks advert.

Clicks Group CEO Vikesh Ramsunder said that while it could not bow to threats from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), it would not hesitate to close stores if the situation became violent.

The CEO also apologised, saying that he was deeply disappointed that the company allowed insensitive and offensive images to be published on its website.

Clicks is at the centre of a public outcry over the TRESemmé campaign, which referred to black hair as ‘dry, damaged, and frizzy’, while white hair was depicted as ‘normal’.

Clement Manyathela facilitated a debate between callers on the public outcry and the EFF protest against the retailer.

When a brand puts out communication that is racist it also affects those around it. Say the EFF continues with its march, there will be other businesses that will be indirectly affected.

Patric, Caller

Kamo, another caller, says black women hate their hair because they choose to wear weaves.

Listen below to the full Open Line:


7 September 2020 10:53 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
EFF
Clicks
advert

