Callers outraged by Clicks controversial advert and EFF protest against it





Clicks Group CEO Vikesh Ramsunder said that while it could not bow to threats from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), it would not hesitate to close stores if the situation became violent.

The CEO also apologised, saying that he was deeply disappointed that the company allowed insensitive and offensive images to be published on its website.

Clicks is at the centre of a public outcry over the TRESemmé campaign, which referred to black hair as ‘dry, damaged, and frizzy’, while white hair was depicted as ‘normal’.

Clement Manyathela facilitated a debate between callers on the public outcry and the EFF protest against the retailer.

When a brand puts out communication that is racist it also affects those around it. Say the EFF continues with its march, there will be other businesses that will be indirectly affected. Patric, Caller

Kamo, another caller, says black women hate their hair because they choose to wear weaves.

"They must go to hell, Clicks and their lawyers" - Floyd Shivambu



The EFF are demonstrating outside #Clicks at Sandton City saying racism will not be tolerated and if stores must close for the whole week/month then so be it. pic.twitter.com/aHIBXzS76v — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 7, 2020

Clicks Witbank petrol bombed. pic.twitter.com/XF07POyMET — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 7, 2020

